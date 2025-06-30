James Gunn says Marvel boss Kevin Feige was a "really great role model" for what he's trying to achieve at DC: "He let me do my thing, but he also was really honest with what he thought"

James Gunn is now co-CEO of DC Studios, and he's working on a plan to build an entire DC Universe – something he says he took great inspiration for from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, his old colleague from his time directing in the MCU.

Gunn calls Feige "honest" in an interview with Collider, saying Feige "never stopped trying to make a movie better up until the very last minute."

"I find most of the influences come from before, when I've had other people sort of shepherding my films and trying to support my films," Gunn adds. "Kevin Feige was actually a really great model for me in that way. He let me do my thing, but he also was really honest with what he thought, and he never stopped trying to make a movie better up until the very last minute. So, that really affected me."

Gunn has spoken up before about his continuing relationship with Feige, previously stating that the first call he made when he got the job as head of DC was to Feige. Though the content of that call has been kept largely confidential between the two executives, it seems safe to speculate that the conversation centered on Gunn's new role in relation to Feige's, and how DC and Marvel might co-exist in the superhero movie space.

Still, Feige isn't the only filmmaker Gunn has called on for feedback and advice on his big Superman reboot movie, with the director name-checking his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, along with directors such as Drew Goddard (known for his work on Netflix's Daredevil streaming series), Jason Reitman of modern Ghostbusters fame, and Damon Lindelof of classic mystery show Lost.

"In terms of making Superman, it's just such a different experience because I am the studio and I'm the director," Gunn states. "So, I try to make other people become the studio for me, if that makes sense. I really go to Peter Safran and Chantal Nong, and other directors. I showed this to Drew Goddard and Jason Reitman, and Damon Lindelof, and all these people to get their input on what works and what doesn't, and they were so helpful. I want to be able to support people, but also be really honest. I don't pull punches. I'm really blunt. I think we need to come from the common space that we're just trying to make the best movie possible without ego being a part of it."

Superman hits theaters this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has on the way.