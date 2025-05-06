Warner Bros. has seen an early cut of Superman and James Gunn has "really understood the assignment"

Superman is flying to cinemas this summer as the first movie in the new DC Universe (DCU), and Warner Bros. seems to be very pleased with this new beginning for the superhero franchise.

After seeing an early cut of the movie, the studio heads said that director James Gunn "really understood the assignment".

During an interview on the SmartLess podcast, Warner Bros. Studio heads Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca teased the upcoming movie, which stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

"I used to chase James [Gunn] as a producer when he did Slither and started with his low-budget movies. He's really unique and I think DC is in great hands with the two of them," De Luca said about Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, a duo who is now leading the superhero saga with very ambitious plans.

DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters kicks off with Superman, and the studio heads are over the moon with the results. "We've seen an early cut of Superman, and I don't want to bury the lede, there's a lot of marketing about to roll out ahead of its release, but he really understood the assignment," De Luca explained, adding: "His heart's in the right place, his aim is true, and we're really excited about their new version of DC."

The first chapter of the new DCU will consist of five movies and five TV shows, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold.

After his success on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy at the MCU and 2021's The Suicide Squad, James Gunn is a reliable name in today's superhero landscape, so we can't wait to meet the new Man of Steel.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our lists for all upcoming DC movies and upcoming superhero movies heading our way in 2025 and beyond.