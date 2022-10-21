Black Adam post-credits scenes: How many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

The Black Adam post-credits scene is shaking things up. By now, you've probably heard star Dwayne Johnson declare that "the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change" – and nowhere in the movie is that more obvious than in that final stinger. To say anything more would be spoilers, but we've got everything you need to know about the Black Adam post-credits scene right here.

For one thing, we've got how many scenes are included and when in the credits to expect more, as well as a breakdown of what exactly the biggest surprise of the movie means. The first section of our explainer is completely spoiler free, but beware, the second part is full of spoilers. With that said, look no further than right here for the ultimate guide to the Black Adam post-credits scenes.

How many Black Adam post-credits scenes are there?

There is just one Black Adam post-credits scene. It comes after the stylized credits – and it's worth sticking around for. Once you've seen this extra scene, though, feel free to head off, as there's nothing after the main credits.

If you've watched the scene in question, scroll on for our deep dive on what it all means: though consider this your major spoiler warning for the entire film and the scene!

Black Adam post-credits scenes, explained *spoilers*

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

After Teth-Adam defeats big bad Ishmael, the movie has a happy ending as the anti-hero smashes the king's throne and claims the name Black Adam. But he's been on Amanda Waller's radar since the start of the movie – she sent the Justice Society of America after him, then Teth-Adam was kept in suspended animation at a Task Force X black site before breaking free. Clearly, he's on Waller's radar: and she comes to speak to him.

A drone displays Amanda to Teth-Adam via video link. She tells him he has her attention, then declares Khandaq his prison. Black Adam responds that no one on Earth can stop him, and she reminds him that she has people not from Earth at her disposal. The anti-hero challenges her to send them all, and Waller departs.

We see a familiar silhouette, and out of the mist comes none other than… Superman! That's right, Henry Cavill's Superman has returned to the DCEU. He tells Black Adam that it's "been a while since anyone's made the world this nervous," most likely referring to himself – remember, Superman is the reason the original Suicide Squad was formed, and Batman spent a while trying to kill him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Superman then tells Black Adam, "We should talk." Johnson's character smirks, and that's the end of the scene.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), securing Cavill's return for the movie was no small feat. Per the report, the idea to bring him into the film came during reshoots earlier in 2022. DC Films boss Walter Hamada is reported to have said no to the cameo, so Johnson went to Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who said yes. Negotiations then took place before Labor Day (September 4) and the scene itself was filmed in mid-September. That's a very tight turnaround for an October release.

The scene seems to be setting up an eventual Black Adam vs. Superman showdown, which Johnson has teased. "We will create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet," the actor told Jake's Takes (opens in new tab). "The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the side lines for too long." Whether that film ever materializes remains to be seen, but Warner Bros. is reportedly keen on getting Cavill back for a second Superman solo movie.

It's unclear at the moment if we'll be seeing more of Black Adam in a sequel, but, judging by the post-credits scene, it certainly seems to be on the cards. Although, it might not be in a straightforward sequel that we next see Teth-Adam, but instead in a DC crossover of some kind.

