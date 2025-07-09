DC fans have noticed there's a fun surprise if you Google Superman or Krypto

With Superman just a few days away, naturally, you might be looking for more information on the upcoming DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie.

Well, if you are, you're in for a fun surprise. Googling 'Superman' or 'Krypto,' AKA his canine pal, will get you a dog-shaped treat. A button with a pawprint will pop up, and if you click on it, Krypto's furry leg will appear and leave a paw stamp on the page. The Superman theme music will also play, and you'll hear a bark from Krypto.

"If you search "Superman" or "Krypto" on Google, you can play with Krypto," one fan spotted on Reddit.

Krypto, as seen in the trailers, is pretty mischievous, and he's based on James Gunn's actual dog Ozu.

"Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs and never knew human beings, was problematic, to say the least," Gunn wrote of his own pup. "He immediately came in and destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop… I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' – and thus Krypto came into the script and changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life."

Along with Krypto, Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman hits theaters this July 11. While you wait, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows and how to watch the DC movies in order.