Baby Krypto captures our hearts in Puppy Bowl's new Supergirl teaser
Move over, Grogu: The big dog is in town
James Gunn has once again sidestepped the Super Bowl in favor of a Krypto-themed Puppy Bowl teaser. This time, the super-powered pooch is front and centre of a new Supergirl trailer.
The trailer is low on new footage compared to the first teaser, but we are now privy to Kara (Milly Alcock) and her introduction to baby Krypto during a Krypton ceremony. Their bond runs deep as, too, does the one between Kara and Ruthye (Eve Ridley), with the pair embarking on a quest for revenge.
In case you wanted to see more of Krypto (and who doesn't?), the DC Studios co-CEO also launched a fresh poster for the upcoming release, featuring Superman's best friend as a pupper, complete with oversized collar. Cute.
Best boy alert! Keep watching #PuppyBowl to see which player wins the Krypto Superhero Play inspired by this super pup! #Supergirl lands in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/DJA3Oid1gCFebruary 8, 2026
Based off Tom King's seminal Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series, Supergirl sees Kara taking to the stars in pursuit of a brutal killer. In a tweak to the source material (but, intriguingly, hewing close to King's original plans), Jason Momoa's Lobo will rock up in the DCU movie.
Momoa is betting big on himself, too. He told Project Big Screen, "My first scene in [Supergirl] is like, 'I'm fucking born to do this.' There's a lot of great actors that can do stuff, but once I go on that press tour, [you'll see] 'My first shot was this. Could you do this?'"
Supergirl flies into cinemas on June 26, 2026 as part of DCU Chapter One.
For more on DC Studios' upcoming plans, dive into our guide to upcoming DC movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
