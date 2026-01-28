Jason Momoa says his first Supergirl scene proves he was "born" to play Lobo, but he doesn't know if he will appear in the DCU in future
Jason Momoa exudes confidence at the best of times, but hearing the ex-Aquaman actor talk about making a splash as incoming DCU anti-hero Lobo will certainly make you sit up and take notice.
Lobo is set to make his bow in this year's Supergirl alongside Kara Zor-El actor Milly Alcock, and the cigar-smoking, motorcycle-riding loudmouth will apparently be making his mark from his very first seconds on screen.
"I'm super pumped. It felt just awesome [playing Lobo]," Momoa said on Project Big Screen. "My first scene in [Supergirl] is like, 'I'm fucking born to do this.' There's a lot of great actors that can do stuff, but once I go on that press tour, [you'll see] 'My first shot was this. Could you do this?'"
Despite Momoa's undoubted belief in being right for the part – and his previous texts to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about getting the role of Lobo – that doesn't mean there's a whole DCU roadmap ahead for the bastich.
"I only know Lobo's in this one, and so we'll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out," Momoa said in a separate interview with Screen Rant.
Supergirl flies into cinemas on June 26, 2026, almost a year after Superman launched the DCU in cinemas – with a mission statement about why not every superhero female lead needs to be "perfect."
Lobo, meanwhile, can be glimpsed in a brand-new Supergirl clip, which launched last week.
