Superman confirmed to appear in Supergirl as Milly Alcock reveals her first day on set was opposite David Corenswet

The Kara Zor-El actor also teased the cousins' big scene: an all-Kryptonian exchange

David Corenswet as Superman in first look at James Gunn&#039;s new movie
(Image credit: DC/James Gunn)

Supergirl's Milly Alcock has revealed that there's an all-Kryptonian scene in the new DCU movie – and fans had better prepare for a big Man of Steel cameo, because she doesn't just mean the language...

Ahead of the Supergirl trailer dropping, the House of the Dragon actor was asked in a press conference attended by GamesRadar+ to reflect on the superhero flick's toughest scenes to shoot. "Oh my god, it was… It was with Superman. And I wasn't in the suit, and I was speaking… A different language. A different language," Alcock replied.

