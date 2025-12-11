Superman confirmed to appear in Supergirl as Milly Alcock reveals her first day on set was opposite David Corenswet

Supergirl's Milly Alcock has revealed that there's an all-Kryptonian scene in the new DCU movie – and fans had better prepare for a big Man of Steel cameo, because she doesn't just mean the language...

Ahead of the Supergirl trailer dropping, the House of the Dragon actor was asked in a press conference attended by GamesRadar+ to reflect on the superhero flick's toughest scenes to shoot. "Oh my god, it was… It was with Superman. And I wasn't in the suit, and I was speaking… A different language. A different language," Alcock replied.

"Yeah, that day was really hard, it was, like, 2 degrees," she continued. "He jumped right in the deep end. Yeah, that was a hard day. The whole scene was in Kryptonian. The whole scene was, yeah... Yeah, Kryptonian."

Alcock's Supergirl made her DCU debut right at the end of Superman, where she drunkenly dropped into Kal-El's Fortress of Solitude and fussed over Krypto the Superdog, before making a swift exit. Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) directs her solo movie, which will loosely based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's eight-issue Woman of Tomorrow run.

First released in June 2021, it's told from the perspective of an alien girl named Ruby, who meets the titular Kara Zor-El after her father is killed by Krem of the Yellow Hills. The Old Guard's Matthias Schoenaerts is set to play the latter in the new movie.

Supergirl releases on June 26. While we wait, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One or our picks of the best superhero movies of all time.