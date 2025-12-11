James Gunn says he was interested in adapting Woman of Tomorrow with Milly Alcock as Supergirl even before deciding to take over as co-CEO of DC Studios

James Gunn already had a Supergirl project in mind before he took over DC Studios

James Gunn already wanted to make a Supergirl movie before he took over DC Studios.

Speaking at a press event attended by GamesRadar+ to debut the first full trailer for the movie, Gunn revealed that he already had his eye on the graphic novel Woman of Tomorrow, and even thought Milly Alcock would be perfect for the role. Supergirl indeed stars Alcock as Kara Zor-El, with I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie at the helm.

"Now, it was something that I was very interested in making from before we even took over DC Studios," he continued. "I remember when the graphic novel first came out, when Peter [Safran, co-CEO] and I were kind of talking about taking over DC, but hadn't decided yet. I called Peter. I said, 'Have you seen this book by Tom King, Woman of Tomorrow?' I told him how great it was, what an interesting take it was on Supergirl. And I said, 'You know who would be great?' And I said – and I didn't know [Alcock's] name – I said, 'You see the little blonde girl on House of the Dragon? I think she would be great,' because it's sort of a rock and roll Supergirl, and that's why."

