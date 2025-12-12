DC fans are split on the Supergirl trailer, but everyone can agree that it has "heavy Guardians vibes": "Kinda funny this looks and feels more like a James Gunn movie than Superman did"

DC fans think there are some big similarities between the Supergirl trailer and Guardians of the Galaxy

The new Supergirl trailer has generated mixed reactions from DC fans, but everyone can agree on one thing: it looks like the movie has major Guardians of the Galaxy vibes.

Now, this might not come as a huge surprise, considering Guardians helmer James Gunn is now running DC Studios. But, unlike this summer's Superman, Craig Gillespie is in the director's chair to bring Kara Zor-El to the big screen instead.

"Kinda funny this looks and feels more like a James Gunn movie than Superman did and he didn’t even direct or write this. Heavy Guardians Vol 1 vibes from this," one fan pointed out on Reddit.

Others had issues with the trailer's color grading, though. "I hate to be that guy. But the comic this is based off of was one of the most colorful and beautiful cosmic space adventures I’ve seen in media," wrote someone else. "Like the art jumped off the page and made my jaw drop multiple times. This looks so bland… why is everything just grey and brown?"

