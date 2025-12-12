DC fans are split on the Supergirl trailer, but everyone can agree that it has "heavy Guardians vibes": "Kinda funny this looks and feels more like a James Gunn movie than Superman did"

The new Supergirl trailer has generated mixed reactions from DC fans, but everyone can agree on one thing: it looks like the movie has major Guardians of the Galaxy vibes.

Now, this might not come as a huge surprise, considering Guardians helmer James Gunn is now running DC Studios. But, unlike this summer's Superman, Craig Gillespie is in the director's chair to bring Kara Zor-El to the big screen instead.

"Kinda funny this looks and feels more like a James Gunn movie than Superman did and he didn’t even direct or write this. Heavy Guardians Vol 1 vibes from this," one fan pointed out on Reddit.

"Because of space, bounty hunters, quirky looking characters, and the soundtrack," someone else suggested. "The space setting helps. Guardians had very little daylight outside of the scenes on Xandar," another pointed out.

Plenty of fans seem pretty optimistic about the movie, with one writing, "Jason Momoa as Lobo is perfect casting, plus I'm always down for Krypto being a little shit... Can't wait for this movie next summer!"

"2 DC movies in a row that I've become excited for," echoed another. "Gunn course corrected so effectively and quickly that it's nothing short of impressive."

Others had issues with the trailer's color grading, though. "I hate to be that guy. But the comic this is based off of was one of the most colorful and beautiful cosmic space adventures I’ve seen in media," wrote someone else. "Like the art jumped off the page and made my jaw drop multiple times. This looks so bland… why is everything just grey and brown?"

Others were more down on the trailer in general. "It looks... fine," said another user. "I feel like I've seen this all before," someone else replied. "And that's all fine as long as it does what it does well, which I hope it does. But the trailer isn't doing much for me."

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will play Kara Zor-El, AKA Supergirl, in the DCU Chapter One's second big-screen offering. Superman's cousin is set to go on a "murderous quest for revenge" across the galaxy, accompanied by Krypto the Superdog, where she'll come up against Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows to add to your watchlist.