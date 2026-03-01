Zack Snyder explains why Ben Affleck is the best big-screen Batman we ever had: “Of anybody who’s played Batman, Ben is the best Bruce Wayne”

Zack Snyder has had a lot to say about the universe he never got the chance to finish on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, but one thing he clearly doesn’t regret is finding what many believe to be the greatest Batman in movie history. When talking about his hunt for the Caped Crusader to go up against Henry Cavill’s Superman, Snyder revealed the crude but effective method he applied to see if Ben Affleck was the right man to protect Gotham.

“I did a drawing where I took Ben’s face, and I put the cowl on it,” Snyder admitted. “I know it sounds dumb, but I literally took a Sharpie and drew the cowl on top of some photocopy of Ben’s face. I guess I convinced myself in that moment that was the way.” The result was a winner, with fans totally on board with the actor and director donning the bat symbol. But while there’s no doubt Affleck gave us a good Batman, he also managed to do what other stars have rarely done by checking both boxes as the Dark Knight and the billionaire behind him.

“He’s the most obvious Bruce Wayne, I think, of all the Batmans. Of anybody who’s played Batman, Ben is the best Bruce Wayne,” argued Snyder. “He’s also all the things I like in a Batman. He’s legitimately a big dude, right? He’s 6’5” with his boots on,” Snyder explained. “He’s got that physicality that I always longed for in my cinematic Batman. I’ve always wanted him to be a brawler. I needed that. Even with what I did with the body and the suit and everything, I wanted him thick. I just wanted him to really be able to hurt you.”

As it stands, the only Bat on the scene now is Robert Pattinson, who will be back in The Batman Part II, which arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027.

For our rankings of all the live-action Batman movies, check out our ranking of Batman films to see where your pointy-eared henchman-puncher sits here.