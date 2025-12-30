Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight star is such a big fan of the series, he feels "like a competition winner just to be involved," but is "petrified" to be joining a list of beloved Batman actors

"First of all, in voice, Kevin Conroy is the go-to, the greatest of all time. So, it's very scary."

Batman stands on a rooftop in front of the moon in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
(Image credit: DC, Warner Bros., Lego)

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's new Batman is feeling the weight of joining the list of actors to take on the role of the caped crusader.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a weird hybrid adventure. Rather than retelling the history of Batman over the course of retelling films, it instead lifts elements from the history of Batman – like the Penguin chase in The Batman or Heath Ledger's Joker – to create an original story told over an open-world Gotham akin to the Arkham series. And because of this, rather than using film clips, TT Games has enlisted Final Fantasy 16 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 actor Shai Matheson to take on the role.