After a string of WB Games flops, the Batman Arkham and Hogwarts Legacy publisher teases a "return to some of our biggest franchises" coming in the next 2 years

Trying to reverse course

After a string of missteps and outright flops, publisher Warner Bros. Games is hoping to turn things around and promises that its "biggest" games will start to drop in the next few years.

During an earnings conference call held amid Warner Bros. Discovery's heated acquisition offers from Netflix and Paramount, executive JB Perrette acknowledged some of the problems the company has faced on the gaming front in recent years.

