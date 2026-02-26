After a string of WB Games flops, the Batman Arkham and Hogwarts Legacy publisher teases a "return to some of our biggest franchises" coming in the next 2 years

After a string of missteps and outright flops, publisher Warner Bros. Games is hoping to turn things around and promises that its "biggest" games will start to drop in the next few years.

During an earnings conference call held amid Warner Bros. Discovery's heated acquisition offers from Netflix and Paramount, executive JB Perrette acknowledged some of the problems the company has faced on the gaming front in recent years.

Now in charge of Warner Bros' streaming and gaming divisions, Perrette says "2025 was a year of reset" for WB Games, which he thinks was "distracted going after too many IPs with too broad a set of studios." (Thanks, Variety.) Last year, the publisher shut down fighting game Multiversus, canceled its open-world Wonder Woman, and closed the iconic developer behind it, and made layoffs in various teams.

"The real fruits will start coming in '27-'28 when we return to some of our biggest franchises," he adds. Perrette doesn't detail any specific games or franchises, but WB Games owns everything from Hogwarts Legacy, the Batman Arkham games, Mortal Kombat, and Injustice.

WB Games had already said that a follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy was one of its "biggest priorities" after the first open-world Harry Potter game sold over 40 million copies. Another Batman Arkham game is also reportedly in the works from original series developer Rocksteady, the famed studio that stumbled big time with its live service Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

For now, Warner Bros. Games is betting on Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which looks very much like a Lego Arkham game at first glance.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.