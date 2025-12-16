As Xbox refuses to play the console wars game in 2025, it's traded exclusivity for a multi-platform future – but its biggest names are still at large

Between the high-profile launches of Avowed, Grounded 2, and The Outer Worlds 2, the Xbox Series X was no stranger to smaller-scale successes in 2025.

We finally got our hands on 33 Immortals when it launched into Early Access in March, April saw Bethesda's whipcracking epic Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debut on PS5, Doom: The Dark Ages brought a new spin on a classic FPS in May, and Compulsion Games' action-adventure take on Southern Gothic folklore left me spellbound in my South of Midnight review. Oh, and there's also the tiny matter of one of the best Elder Scrolls games getting a shadowdropped remaster that same month.

The slimmed-down roster, mostly composed of cross-platform and third-party titles, shows that Xbox is in a period of quiet re-focusing. It's good to see it investing in its award-winning IPs and taking chances on new ones after 2024 left many of its victories overshadowed by layoffs and studio closures. That said, the parent company hasn't managed to totally side-step further scrutiny this year; October saw 9,000 more Xbox employees told to pack their bags to cap off an already fraught time for industry layoffs, and the sudden cancelation of Everwild and the Perfect Dark reboot left the latter studio shuttered for good.

For once, though, I feel like I'm heading into the new year with a clearer picture of Microsoft's intentions – even if most of the upcoming Xbox Series X games we've been waiting so patiently for still have question marks over their release dates.

Play safe