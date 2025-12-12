Amid The Game Awards hubbub, Xbox quietly announces a January Developer Direct featuring the Fable and Forza Horizon 6 studio

While The Game Awards 2025 soaked up all the attention in the gaming world, Xbox quietly announced that its annual Developer Direct showcase is returning next month, with Playground Games set to appear.

Speaking to Variety, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty was tight-lipped about what exactly to expect from the usually quite pleasant showcase – except for the fact that the UK-based studio behind Fable's reboot and Forza Horizon 6 is going to be there.

Booty doesn't clarify whether Playground Games is showing up to shed light on Fable or Forza Horizon 6 – two very different games – but with both slated to come out next year, I'm betting we see everything the devs are working on. Of course, Fable is rebooting the iconic, folklorish RPG series known for its crude humor and colorful choices, while Forza Horizon 6 is instead taking the open-world racing formula that we all know and love to Japan.

