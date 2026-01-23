"We're going to try and be more consistent with what we do": The head of Xbox Game Studios on the Developer Direct reveals, multiplatform strategy, and hard lessons learned from 2025

2026 is going to be an important year for Xbox Game Studios. The publisher has aligned its four biggest franchises to land within a single calendar year, with new installments to the Fable, Forza, Halo, and Gears franchises readying for release. This all comes as questions swirl around the burgeoning multiplatform strategy and Xbox's decision to cease development of Everwild and Perfect Dark last year.

Coming off the back of yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct, I sat down with Craig Duncan – the head of Xbox Game Studios. Duncan has a lot of great insights to share on the wider Xbox strategy. He led Rare for well over a decade, overseeing the launch of Sea of Thieves and other titles, before taking over as head of XGS in 2024 following the retirement of Alan Hartman.

We get into the reveals, dive into how Xbox determines which of its first-party titles to bring to PS5, and reflect on some of the hard lessons learned in 2025.

Xbox Developer Direct Feedback

GamesRadar+: If the Developer Direct demonstrated anything, it's that it is going to be a huge year for Xbox Game Studios. Fable and Forza Horizon 6 were in the showcase, but then you also have Halo: Campaign Evolved and Gears of War: E-Day set to release this year. What does the four tentpole Xbox franchises aligning like this say about XGS' ambitions and intentions in 2026?

Craig Duncan: All of those games have been in my world for the last two years, since coming into this role. It's been pretty incredible to see the shape of these games come together. And now we're in 2026, which is the 25th anniversary of Xbox, where we have our pillar franchises coming together and it's really exciting to finally be able to share more. One of the best things we get to do as game makers is share the passion and excitement for what we're building with the world.

It's great to have a moment like the Developer Direct to start the year, and I'm really happy that the teams – Playground and Double Fine, particularly – are able to actually share what they've been working on. And then as we go through the rest of the year, there will be other moments where we share more with what's going on with Gears, and obviously Halo had its announcement last year. I love that we have a portfolio that has everything from Forza to Fable, Halo to Kiln to Keeper, the Obsidian RPGs that we released last year to inXile's Clockwork Revolution. We have a fantastic portfolio.

GR+: This generation has really been defined by the quality of its RPGs. Playground has never build an fantasy-action RPG before, was it a risk them taking on Fable?

Craig Duncan: When I think about Playground and their history with the Forza Horizon franchise, and their desire to take on Fable as a franchise, I think it's really about this relentless pursuit of excellence.

We all know what that means in Forza Horizon, we've all seen that franchise get bigger and bigger every year, but what does that mean for Fable? I have played a bunch of the game, I've messed around with the combat and the Living Population, and it's just mind blowing. I'm so excited that we talked about it in the Developer Direct, because it's something that people wouldn't expect.