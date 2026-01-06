What to expect from Xbox in 2026: Fable, Gears of War, and several huge anniversaries that Microsoft should celebrate

Not many people could say that 2025 was a spectacular year for Xbox. While we saw the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and some fun exclusives like Avowed and Blue Prince, there were Xbox Game Pass price rises, and even the console ended up costing more. We also saw exclusives like Gears of War and Forza Horizon 5 make their way to PlayStation 5 reducing the must-have reasons to own an Xbox in the first place.

But with a new year ahead, Xbox seems keen to dust itself off and make 2026 a much bigger year for the brand. As confirmed by Jason Ronald, VP of next generation at Xbox, there are a "lot of exciting things" ahead – and he might be right. Here's a look at what we can expect from Xbox in 2026.

Expect a "lot of stuff" in the Xbox Developer Direct

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

What's next? (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Here's all of the upcoming Xbox Series X games that we know about

Microsoft's president of game content and studios, Matt Booty, also promised a big start to the new year in an interview with Variety. An Xbox Developer Direct showcase is penciled in for January 2026, which will hopefully highlight a lot of what is to come for the games giant.

One surefire thing is that "Playground Games is going to be in the Dev Direct" with "more stuff next year to ship than we can fit into one Dev Direct show". Playground Games is best known for the Forza Horizon series and the next game in the Fable series so we're expecting the focus to be on these two hefty parts of the Xbox catalogue. We already know that Forza Horizon 6 will be released in 2026 and it's set in Japan. Much less is known about the new Fable game although there have been a couple of in-game trailers in the last two years. Hopefully we'll see just how far it's progressed since then.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Will we see anything else? I'd certainly hope so, given such lofty promises! Already confirmed as 2026 releases, we could see more from Gears of War: E-Day as well as Halo: Campaign Evolved – the appropriate name for the remake of the original game, Halo: Combat Evolved. Fingers crossed we'll see more of