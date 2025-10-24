Next-gen Xbox console will focus on "connecting all your devices in one place," Phil Spencer teases, with the handheld ROG Xbox Ally a sign of things to come

News
By published

Lining up with Sarah Bond's recent comments

Xbox
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft executive vice president of gaming (or Xbox boss, as he's otherwise known) Phil Spencer has hinted at what we can expect from future Xbox hardware, and the recently released handheld ROG Xbox Ally X is probably our biggest clue.

Speaking to Famitsu, with quotes translated via DeepL, Spencer made clear that while the ROG Xbox Ally has the company's brand slapped on top of it, it's not fully considered Xbox's "next console." For that, we'll need to wait for the Xbox hardware made and designed by Xbox itself.

All of this points to an upcoming console that is A) probably gonna puncture your wallet, and B) might look like the company's attempt at a PC hybrid experience. On the surface, that sounds like a good idea to differentiate what Xbox offers from PlayStation and Nintendo – on the other hand, I can't imagine an ultra-expensive device with no exclusive games appeals to enough people, especially with those recent Game Pass price hikes. Time will tell, I guess.

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.