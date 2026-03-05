Xbox Project Helix announced, "next generation console" will "play your Xbox and PC games," Microsoft says
It's apparently "the return of Xbox"
Prepare for Xbox Project Helix, Microsoft's codename for its next-gen console.
Newly appointed Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has just teased her first project as former Xbox boss Phil Spencer's controversial heir, and it's a big one.
Sharma writes in a March 5 Twitter announcement that Xbox Project Helix is the "next generation console" among a number of examples displaying Microsoft's "commitment to the return of Xbox."
"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games," Sharma says, confirming reports of a hybrid machine. "Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"
This story is developing...
