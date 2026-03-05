Xbox Project Helix announced, "next generation console" will "play your Xbox and PC games," Microsoft says

Prepare for Xbox Project Helix, Microsoft's codename for its next-gen console.

Newly appointed Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has just teased her first project as former Xbox boss Phil Spencer's controversial heir, and it's a big one.



Sharma writes in a March 5 Twitter announcement that Xbox Project Helix is the "next generation console" among a number of examples displaying Microsoft's "commitment to the return of Xbox."



"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games," Sharma says, confirming reports of a hybrid machine. "Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"

This story is developing...