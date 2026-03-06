"Fans should brace for an expensive machine": Xbox Project Helix might arrive in 2028, analyst suggests – and it "could be priced at $900" at minimum

Xbox is preparing for its next, next generation

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma gave us the tiniest sliver of a tease with her Twitter reveal of next-generation console Project Helix on March 5, but Kantan Games founder and industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto can at least make a few good guesses about what we should expect. Namely, he tells GamesRadar+ to prepare for another fat price tag by the time Project Helix launches in the, presumably, near future.

"It sounds like the memory price increase could (hopefully) be history by the time Project Helix goes into mass production," Toto says in reference to the global RAM shortages both delaying hardware production and driving up prices. "But fans should brace for an expensive machine in any case."

Whether or not 2028 will truly help mark Microsoft's "commitment to the return of Xbox," as Sharma said about Project Helix in her tease, however – that's something unpredictable.

