As Xbox exclusives continue to land on PS5 and Switch 2, new CEO says "we're going to keep meeting players where they are," but "the plan's the plan until it's not the plan"

News
By published

It looks like Xbox games will stay on PS5 for now

Halo: Campaign Evolved
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says Microsoft is "going to keep meeting players where they are," though it sounds like that could easily be subject to change down the line.

The identity of Xbox has been all over the place over the last decade or so, but the most impactful and confusing bit has to be spending billions on acquiring Bethesda and Activision to bolster its output, only to give up on first-party entirely and release pretty much every one of its games on PS5. As such, all eyes are on the new CEO to see how that might change going forward, considering all of the talk about the future being a "return to Xbox."

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.