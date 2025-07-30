Most of the best-selling PS5 games of the last few months are actually Microsoft games, with Forza Horizon 5 and Oblivion Remastered leading the way

It turns out that the most successful publisher on PS5 over the last quarter was none other than Microsoft, which makes up more than half of the top 10 best-sellers list.

Microsoft has been very successful as of late – Xbox boss Phil Spencer told staff as much before laying off a significant number of them – and part of that is down to Xbox games going third-party. Games like Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded arrived first, and since then, pretty much every Xbox game has been coming to the platform. Doom: The Dark Ages was released for PS5 at launch, as were the likes of Oblivion Remastered, and the upcoming release of The Outer Worlds 2 is already confirmed to be day one on PS5. Clearly, all of this is working well for Microsoft.

Pulling together our huge Q2 Games Market Dynamics report, which includes this chart (among, like, frankly too many others) and just kinda stared at this one for a bit. Wild times in the console market these days. Imagine showing this list to someone in 2015. — @matpiscatella.bsky.social (@matpiscatella.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T11:28:34.671Z

Industry Analyst at Circana Mat Piscatella posted on Bluesky with a list of the top 10 best-selling games on PS5 between April 6 and July 5 this year, and it paints an interesting picture. Of the 10 games in the list, six of them were published by Microsoft, with Forza Horizon 5 and Oblivion Remastered topping the list. Doom: The Dark Ages and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are the only other new titles in the charts, meaning every new entry is from Xbox.

Minecraft and Call of Duty were perpetual mainstays in the top-sellers list even before Microsoft's acquisitions, so there's no surprise there, while Assassin's Creed: Shadows, GTA 5, and WWE 2K25 round out the bottom of the list. In fact, the only PlayStation game on the list is MLB: The Show 25, which dropped one place from the previous quarter to be the third best-selling game.

Of course, the majority of titles in this list are from Microsoft's recently acquired Bethesda, with Forza being the only Xbox Game Studios original, which makes it even more impressive without a pre-existing fanbase established on PS5.

