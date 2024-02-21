Nintendo confirms 2 of the 4 Xbox games going multiplatform: Grounded and Pentiment are coming to Switch, and soon

Pentiment and Grounded have both been confirmed for a Nintendo Switch launch.

Earlier today, February 21, a new Nintendo Direct presentation focused on third-party games coming this year. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the presentation was that two Xbox games have finally been confirmed for a Nintendo Switch launch after much rumoring: Pentiment and Grounded.

Grounded is the Obsidian-made survival game, which first launched on Xbox Series X/S as part of the 'Preview Program' for early access players to partake in. The survival sim will be launching later this year on April 16 for Nintendo Switch, so there isn't long to wait at all until it's here.

As for Pentiment, you don't have long to wait at all until the Medieval adventure game is out on Switch, because it's debuting on the console tomorrow on February 22. That means not only are two Xbox games coming to Nintendo Switch systems, but they're both made by Obsidian Games.

Last week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said four Xbox-made games would be coming to other platforms in the near future. Spencer ruled out Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but now we know two of the four, thanks to today's new Nintendo presentation.

At the very end of the presentation, Nintendo also noted several new games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. These are Snake Rattle N Roll and RC Pro-Am from the NES, Battlefield in Battlemaniacs and Killer Instinct from the SNES, and Blast Corps from the N64. All these games are Rare-made, another Xbox-owned studio.

