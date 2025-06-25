Palworld update introduces its Terraria collaboration, fishing, a friendship mechanic, and lets you "sleep together with your Pals," so "stop asking"
Palworld's big Tides of Terraria patch is out now
Palworld's big Terraria crossover update is here, adding loads of new features and improvements in addition to the new collaboration, and one dev is now pleading with fans to "stop asking" Pocketpair to "let you sleep with Pals," because you now can.
The survival game's new Terraria-themed dungeon, weapons, and armor are the the big highlights of the aptly titled Tides of Terraria patch, but fans can also dive into a new, "terrifying 'Moon Lord' raid boss," try their hand at fishing for Pals, explore new islands, and strengthen their Pals with a new trust mechanic, allowing you to harness the power of friendship. Even weaker Pals can be powered up if you strengthen their trust enough.
Only one of the new features has been highlighted today by Pocketpair communications director John "Bucky" Buckley, however. One perfectly innocent patch note informs players that as of now, "after a hard day of farming and battling bosses, you and your Pals can take a hard-earned rest together!" Bucky responds with a smile: "Now stop asking us to let you sleep with Pals."
Now, I don't know who actually was asking this, and I'd very much like to believe that anyone who was also had this innocent naptime idea in mind, but given the existence of the Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals dating sim, which started life as an April Fool's joke but now has its own Steam page, I'm not entirely convinced that's the case. Speaking about the spin-off at the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, Bucky said: "Obviously, Palworld is a game about little furry creatures, so there is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals. That's all I'll say."
…Anyway, it's a mighty large update, with even more additions including "a single-player challenge mode" in the arena, enemy bases, a mission system to help out the game's islanders, and more. You can check out the full patch notes for all the details.
