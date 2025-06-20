Palworld's big Terraria collab is coming next week, letting you "capture, train, fight, and work monsters" from the survival game "just like Pals"

Two absolute survival game juggernauts are crossing over next week, sooner than expected, with a Terraria-themed update coming to Palworld.

Last year, developer Pocketpair announced Palworld's first major collab would come in the form of its Tides of Terraria update, giving the monster-taming behemoth some flavor from Re-Logic's even more massive hit. We now have a better idea of what's actually included, a cool animated trailer, and a release date: June 25, 2025.

Palworld × Terraria | Tides of Terraria Major Update Animated Trailer | Palnews | Pocketpair - YouTube Watch On

The Tides of Terraria trailer gives us some brief, animated looks at new weapons and enemies coming to the game, including what looks like the shadow of Terraria's final boss. Scary. For Nintendo, I mean - this trailer's a really cool taste of what a potential Palworld anime could be.

"Palworld: Tides of Terraria is a major update that introduces a collaboration with the adventure game Terraria, which has sold over 60 million copies worldwide," making it the 11th best-selling game of all time, a new Steam blog explains. "Capture, train, fight, and work monsters from Terraria just like Pals...?"

Alongside catchable creatures from the side-scrolling hit, the update is also bringing Pals and new islands unrelated to Terraria. So don't worry if you're one of the few gamers in existence with no Terraria know-how.

Elsewhere in the world of Palworld, the developers recently rejigged the game's gliding ability, seemingly to appease Nintendo's lawyers amid a lawsuit claiming the monster-tamer has too much in common with Pokemon. A Palworld modder then responded by cheerily restoring the gliding as it was, just in case you were really into it in the first place.

