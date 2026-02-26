"Hurry up with Palworld 1.0": An impatient fan spams Pocketpair's indie publishing arm with a "great pitch" begging for the survival game's full launch

As Palworld inches ever closer to the doors leading out of early access, at least one fan is getting really impatient.

Pocketpair's ever chatty communications lead John "Bucky" Buckley took to social media, where he's normally outspoken about industry topics, to share a funny pitch sent in to Pocketpair Publishing, the studio's arm for helping and publishing indie games made outside its offices.

"Great pitch came in to Pocketpair Publishing today," he writes, alongside a pitch document that has "hurry up with Palworld 1.0" and "hurry up with Palworld" scrawled across it. Game name? "Hurry up with Palworld." Developer name? "Hurry up with Palworld." Developer website? You guessed it. Also, "hurry up with Palworld 1.0." Talk about brand synergy.

New Blood Interactive co-founder Dave Oshry, the publisher behind Dusk and fellow Palworld collaborator Ultrakill, joined in on the fun too. "NO LIES THO," he quipped in the replies.

After two very successful years in early access, the survival-y monster tamer Palworld still doesn't have a 1.0 release date, but Pocketpair has been continually updating Palworld with new features, improvements, extra Pals, and way more the entire time. The developer even teased Palworld's 1.0 launch last month in an update briefly showing off a new whale-sized Pal.

Other details about Palworld 1.0 are light, apart from the fact that it's due sometime later this year – though Bucky did also reveal that 1.0 is shaping up to be the team's largest update ever. Together with the upcoming Palworld TCG this summer, 2026 looks to be a massive year for the Pals.

