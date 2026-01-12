Still not beating the Pokemon comparisons, Palworld is getting an official card game that's launching this July

Following in the footsteps of Pokemon and Digimon, Palworld is expanding into the world of tabletop games with an official trading card game. The aptly named Palworld Official Card Game is coming this summer, providing monster battles and base-building in cardboard form.

This extension of Pocketpair's hit collect-'em-all comes from Bushiroad, a longtime Japanese card game publisher, known for making Cardfight!! Vanguard among a number of other TCGs. According to the official site, the setup involves two people going head to head, utilizing a team of creatures to attack, defend, and help gather resources.

Just as in the video game, there'll be an emphasis on building out your stronghold using the monsters under your command. It seems like the aim will be to subsume your opponent's stronghold, though for now the description is relatively vague with no indication of rules beyond the basic idea.

A teaser only shows various pals scampering around, possibly hinting at everyone we'll see in the first set. Lamball, Pengullet, Flopie, Grizzbolt, and the adorable floating treasure chest Mimog are in this crop, many of which have been synonymous with the game since it first arrived in early 2024.

As there are almost 200 pals, there's plenty of ground to cover for expansions and deck types and the sort, everything needed for a robust card game engine. This is a big leap to make only two years into the property's life, but if the community's there, why not. The Pokemon TCG launched the same year as the first Game Boy games in Japan.

The Palworld Official Card Game will launch on July 30, 2026. Expect a steady feed of information in the meantime.

