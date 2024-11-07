Best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks in the Meta (Nov 2024)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks in the meta right now are most definitely the Mewtwo ex and Pikachu ex decks, focused on empowering their respective cards. That's not to say that there aren't powerful or good decks beyond those, or cards that can be particularly devastating, but these two standouts are holding their own with the highest win rates.

With that in mind, we've laid out the most powerful decks in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, so you know what to aim for and what's the best deck you can play right now. While no deck will ever guarantee victory, these will give you the best possible chance at winning.

Right now the best decks in the Pokemon TCG Meta are:

Mewtwo ex (Psychic): This deck focuses on Mewtwo ex up front and having Gardevoir on the bench, using the latter to rapidly power up the former to do massive damage.

We'll go into these decks further on, but keep in mind that the meta and the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket aren't so unstoppable that you'll always be guaranteed a 100% win rate. Type disadvantage, a bad opening hand, clever plays by your opponent - all these things can bring even the most powerful deck down, and metas being what they are, we'll likely see some counter-decks for these two popping up soon, especially as more cards are added (the current Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event and promo card of the same name are pretty powerful if used right).

Mewtwo ex deck

The Mewtwo ex deck is one of the best decks in the meta right now, and is composed of the following:

Mewtwo ex x2

x2 Ralts x2

x2 Kirlia x2

x2 Gardevoir x2

x2 Potion x2

x2 X Speed x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Red Card x1

x1 Professor's Research x2

x2 Sabrina x1

x1 Giovanni x2

This deck focuses on getting Mewtwo ex onto the battlefield early, then using Gardevoir's "Psy Shadow" Ability to give it free energy every turn. Set it up right, and you can use Mewtwo's Psydrive attack to do 150 damage every turn, at no cost to yourself.

Until that point though, you're in riskier terrain. Setting up two evolutions on Ralts to get Gardevoir in play is where you'll be struggling, and if you don't get the Poke Ball/Professor's Research cards to quickly search through your deck, you can be left flailing with no solution. Until then, use Sabrina, Potions and X Speed to buy yourself time until you can set up your cards right.

Pros Massive, continuous damage when set up. Gardevoir and Mewtwo are both fairly tanky. Strong against fighting-type decks.

Cons Vulnerable in the early stages. Poor draws can leave you screwed with no solution. Weak to Dark-type decks.



Pikachu ex deck

Just as good as Mewtwo, the Pikachu ex deck has pushed its way to being one of the best decks in play right now. You can make it from the following cards:

Pikachu ex x2

x2 Zapdos ex x2

x2 Voltorb x2

x2 Electrode x2

x2 Poke Ball x2

x2 Potion x2

x2 Red Card x1

x1 X Speed x2

x2 Sabrina x2

x2 Professor's Research x2

x2 Giovanni x1

This is a massively aggressive "glass cannon" deck, based around getting powerful Pokemon on the field and doing high damage ASAP. Pikachu ex and Zapdos ex cards both can do major damage in their first few turns on the field, and it means you can secure a victory as early as turn six, if you're lucky.

However, if you haven't won by that point and give your opponent time to set up, things will get harder. Both are comparatively low health for "ex" cards, and obviously if one gets taken out, you lose two points instead of one. Not only that, but there's some luck involved here: Pikachu deals damage that scales to the number of Pokemon you have benched, and Zapdos' big attack is based on a series of coin flips, so you might end up doing nothing.

Pros Fast set-up and high damage Not complex or dependent on evolution Good against flying and water-type decks

Cons Most powerful attacks are based on chance Low health pools Weak against electric and fighting-type decks.



More strong decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Obviously not everybody has the specific cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket to create the decks mentioned above, so here's some other deck concepts that have been very successful and come close second to the two mentioned above.

Starmie ex: A water-type deck that gets the powerful Starmie ex card on the field quickly. Pair with Golduck, Misty, Articuno Ex and Greninja.

A water-type deck that gets the powerful Starmie ex card on the field quickly. Pair with Golduck, Misty, Articuno Ex and Greninja. Charizard ex/Moltres ex: A fire-type deck that used Moltres ex's Inferno Dance to empower Charizard ex quickly, similar to the Mewtwo deck.

A fire-type deck that used Moltres ex's Inferno Dance to empower Charizard ex quickly, similar to the Mewtwo deck. Marowak ex: A lean fighting-type deck based on having two Marowak ex cards and two Dugtrios. Plays heavily defensive until you're ready to reverse and do some damage.

