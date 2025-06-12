Shiny Pokemon are absolutely raining in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades: "I legit couldn't believe this many spawned"
Put your sunglasses on, it's about to get bright
There's a simple glitch you can use to get shiny Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the Nintendo Switch 2's performance boost means you can now get more of the sparkly critters than ever before.
The Switch 2 versions of Scarlet and Violet boast an impressive 60 frames per second and also a higher Pokemon spawn count thanks to a larger render distance and an increase of the original Switch's hard limit of 16. Naturally, shiny hunters are already using this to their advantage.
In the cave in Area Zero, it's possible to summon Flutter Mane at will with a glitch. Simply create a shiny sandwich for Ghost-type Pokemon and then head into the cave. Pressing ZL will cause Flutter Mane to spawn, and you should get a shiny one quite quickly.
The trick to getting a lot of them is patience. Regular 'mons despawn after a time, but shinies won't. So, just wait out any of the boring regular color Flutter Mane and keep pressing ZL. Eventually, you'll have a whole horde of the green ghosts surrounding you like this Redditor.
The switch 2 improvement is crazy! I legit couldn't believe this many spawned! from r/PokemonScarletViolet
"The switch 2 improvement is crazy! I legit couldn't believe this many spawned," they write excitedly. "I legit kept colliding with some of them, causing me to trigger a battle animation… when I ran, I was touching another one, which triggered the battle animation again and so on…"
They say it took them just 24 minutes to find seven shiny Flutter Mane, so if you've been wanting to get the perfect VGC-ready one, get hunting.
10 Shiny Porygon2 in one outbreak, thanks Switch 2! pic.twitter.com/W8Qaw5perjJune 5, 2025
Another player got 10 shiny Porygon 2 during an outbreak. It's unbelievable. Some people are angry it's so easy to get shinies these days – when I was a kid, you had to deal with the full 1/8192 odds – but does it really matter?
In the meantime, check out all the Switch 2 launch games to see what you can play on the new console.
