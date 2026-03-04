Is Pokemon Pokopia on Switch 1?

If you're anything like me, you're desperate to know about the status of Pokemon Pokopia on Switch 1. To be honest, a Pokemon life game never crossed my mind before, despite having been a huge fan of both Pokemon and the life game genre for many years. With the announcement of Pokopia, though, that pairing seems like an obvious match made in heaven, and I knew I needed to have it.



When the announcement was made, I only had access to a Switch 1, and it seems you do too. If you're excited about playing Pokemon Pokopia, then, you need to know whether you can play on the Switch 1, or whether you'll need to fork out on a new console.

Can you play Pokemon Pokopia on the Switch 1?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sadly, Pokemon Pokopia is not available to own on Switch 1 consoles. While many new games are still launched across both the previous and current gen Nintendo consoles, big-name Nintendo games tend to be among those that don't - presumably in a bid to sell more Switch 2 devices, as well as more technical reasons.

It works - Pokemon Pokopia is the sole reason I splashed on the newer model, but you might not have to. If you're set on playing the Pokemon life game, but aren't too bothered about owning it yourself, you may be able to play on Switch 1 via Pokopia Game Share. If you need more information before you make the decision, though, our Pokopia review might help.

While we're excited about Pokopia right now, we're also looking ahead to Pokemon Winds and Waves and its gen 10 starters. As a Pokemon fan, you're probably asking yourself the same question about the upcoming mainline game, so find out right here is you can play Winds and Waves on the Switch 1.

