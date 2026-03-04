Is Pokemon Pokopia on Switch 1?
With fans clamoring over the Pokemon life game, you might be wondering whether you can play Pokopia on your Switch 1 console
If you're anything like me, you're desperate to know about the status of Pokemon Pokopia on Switch 1. To be honest, a Pokemon life game never crossed my mind before, despite having been a huge fan of both Pokemon and the life game genre for many years. With the announcement of Pokopia, though, that pairing seems like an obvious match made in heaven, and I knew I needed to have it.
When the announcement was made, I only had access to a Switch 1, and it seems you do too. If you're excited about playing Pokemon Pokopia, then, you need to know whether you can play on the Switch 1, or whether you'll need to fork out on a new console.
Can you play Pokemon Pokopia on the Switch 1?
Sadly, Pokemon Pokopia is not available to own on Switch 1 consoles. While many new games are still launched across both the previous and current gen Nintendo consoles, big-name Nintendo games tend to be among those that don't - presumably in a bid to sell more Switch 2 devices, as well as more technical reasons.
It works - Pokemon Pokopia is the sole reason I splashed on the newer model, but you might not have to. If you're set on playing the Pokemon life game, but aren't too bothered about owning it yourself, you may be able to play on Switch 1 via Pokopia Game Share. If you need more information before you make the decision, though, our Pokopia review might help.
While we're excited about Pokopia right now, we're also looking ahead to Pokemon Winds and Waves and its gen 10 starters. As a Pokemon fan, you're probably asking yourself the same question about the upcoming mainline game, so find out right here is you can play Winds and Waves on the Switch 1.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
