Hori has made my Pokemon Day with this new line of Pokopia and Ditto-themed Switch 2 accessories

A brand-new line of official Hori Switch 2 Ditto accessories was not on my bingo card for Pokemon Day, but I'll take it. The brand has revealed on its official Japanese website that it's releasing a new line of Switch 2 accessories to coincide with the upcoming Pokemon Pokopia game.

The line includes a new Switch 2 case that features full art of Ditto and friends not just on the front, but in the interior too. For a bit of nostalgia, there's also a Switch 2 game card case that looks like an old-school Pokedex. The Ditto fever doesn't stop there, as Hori is also launching a new line of Ditto-themed peripherals, including a controller, case, and game cart holder. If you ever dreamed of transforming your setup into a pink-purple Ditto shrine, your time has arrived - so long as you're based in Japan and can wait until April 2026.

The Hori Pokemon Pokopia case remains one of the best Switch 2 cases I've ever laid my eyes on. The unique inclusion of a translucent plastic window showcasing an adorable Pokemon scene is incredible enough, but I'm obsessed that the inside is just as colorful. Unzipping the puffy hybrid pouch case reveals art of Professor Tangrowrth as he appears in the game, and a little pixelated grassy scene with Pikachu hiding amongst the bright-green foliage.

This is exactly what I wanted from the Hori Gengar and Mimikyu Switch 2 case, which instead opts for a plain purple interior. The actual features of the case remain pretty similar at least. Both include storage flaps in the center, with the Pokemon Pokopia version providing storage for up to 10 Switch or Switch 2 games.



As someone who's been playing Pokemon since the beginning and remembers forcing their mom to pre-order Pokemon Blue, the Pokedex case is my highlight of Hori's new products. It opts for the original nostalgia-fueled Pokedex design, and can store up to eight game cartridges at a time. There's even a cheeky Ditto hanging out on the back of it.

As discovered by Famitsu, Hori's new Ditto products don't stop there. Hori is also releasing a new "Metamon Series" of accessories based on everyone's favorite pink-purple blob. This upcoming line includes Horipad Turbo wired Switch 2 controller, which swaps its plain black face plate for an 80s aesthetic art featuring a series of Dittos. The controllers' packplates even feature cute little Ditto easter eggs.

If you like having your Switch 2 setup all matching, there's also a Ditto case, which looks soft to the touch. Yet again, Hori has included something I begged for when reviewing its Gengar and Mimikyu line, with extra details including a Ditto zipper and a set of mega-cute Ditto-themed patches which you can style as you see fit.

The last of the trip is a Ditto game card key case, which is pretty typical to find in any Hori accessory line. It too goes for the 80s purple vibe of the entire series, can store up to eight Switch or Switch 2 carts.

So far, the Hori US official website has yet to make any indication that we'll see these accessories outside of Japan. Yet, that doesn't mean it's bad news for you Ditto fans. When I originally discovered the Hori Gengar and Mimimkyu Switch 2 line, it too was first unveiled on the official Japanese site. I have my hopes high that we'll all be able to transform our setups to adorable purple Ditto shrines soon enough. Though maybe not in time for Pokemon Pokopia's release on March 5, 2026.