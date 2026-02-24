The Hori Gengar and Mikimyu Switch 2 accessory set is everything I've dreamt of as a spooky Pokemon girlie

The Hori Gengar and Mimikyu collection launched in October 2025, and while I've been distracted with some of the best Switch 2 accessories since then, I haven't been able to stop thinking about this stunning line.

Even if I did manage to spare one moment where I wasn't thinking about the spooky goodies, the upcoming 30th Pokemon Anniversary pulled me right back. This line was released before the franchise's big 3-0, but even today it remains the best collection of officially licensed Switch 2 accessories I've tested, second only to Hori's adorable Eevee Cottage Core line. The unique set features two cases, a controller, and a game card case, all of which are all draped in imagery of Gengar and Mimikyu, two of the franchise's most iconic ghost types.



Thanks to Hori's use of bright, pastel colors and intricate details, the line stands out amongst the sea of other Pokemon peripherals. From the little confetti sparkles to Gengar's toothy grin, this line is so stylish that it feels like products you'd expect to see on a catwalk, not designed for your Switch 2. The best part? They aren't just for show. Each item from the adorable Vault Case to the retro-inspired translucent plastic wired Horipad Turbo controller is just as high in quality as the rest of this fabulous, pretty in purple Pokemon line.

Hori Gengar & Mimikyu Adventure Pack

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Hori Gengar & Mimikyu Adventure Pack is a fanny pack, and acts as a fashion piece and Switch 2 case in one.

Begrudgingly, as a plus-sized Gengar fan, I wasn't able to wear this pack on a night on the town, but Hori thought about similar Pokemon fans who might be in my situation. Its straps can be hidden in a back compartment if you don't want to wear your Switch 2 out and about, letting you still appreciate this unique accessory.

I was pretty pleased when I discovered this, as it's a gorgeous everyday case. Unlike the brighter purple color pallettes used throughout this collection, the Adventure Pack is coated in a deep, dark purple, which helps make the Pokemon art pop. It's very easy to spot the sewn-on patch of two Mimikyu hiding under the zip of the first compartment, and even the grinning Gengar on the opposite side.

This little compartment is handy for storing not just Switch 2 accessories, but even makeup or a set of SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds if you have them. Behind it is the main section of the pack, which is designated for your Switch 2, up to six physical games, and additional accessories that can be hidden away in the fabric mesh pocket. As this section is pretty baggy, I've managed to fit in an older Switch OLED too, so even those who haven't made the upgrade can appreciate this fantastic-looking case.

Hori Gengar & Mimikyu Vault Case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Hori Gengar and Mimikyu Vault Case is the best-looking Switch 2 case I've tested so far, but it does help that I'm a bit of a ghost-type fan. Gengar's menacing, toothy grin looks incredible againstthe cream-colored background, which is populated with a series of dancing Mimikyu around the edges.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just in case you've forgotten its a Pokemon product, in amongst the confetti-like swirls found around the ghost types are tiny little Pikachu shapes, likely harkening to Mimikyu's adorable disguise. Sadly, Mimiyku's representation pretty much ends there, and it's Gengar's purple coloring that's represented on the zip and the interior of this Switch 2 accessory.

Inside, you can find space to store your Ninty handheld and up to 10 physical Switch and Switch 2 games. Opposite this, you'll find a purple fabric mesh pocket for smaller accessories like a charging cable, or you can use it to hold up the game storage flap while you're trying to look at your Switch 2 display. I so wish there were some yellow call backs to Mimikyu found here, but I'm glad that it at least sports Gengar's purple coloring over not matching the featured artwork at all.

Mimikyu colors or not, this is my current go-to travel place to store my Switch 2 when I'm not testing a new case. It's robustly built, and its large surface area means that I can show off more of its Gengar and Mimikyu artwork.