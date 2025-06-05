Camera compatibility is one of the biggest stand-out features of the Nintendo Switch 2, but not all lenses are built the same. With a camera, you can video call with your friends over GameChat, or even use it to play additional minigames in the new Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Jamboree. And if you want to experience all this gen has to offer, grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras is a breeze.



There's a plethora of Switch 2 cameras to choose from. From the plain all-black design of the official Nintendo model to HORI's Piranha Plant USB-C camera that takes inspiration from the iconic Super Mario series baddie, these accessories are taking all sorts of shapes and sizes. If that's not for you, the Switch 2 is also compatible with most USB-C cameras, according to Nintendo, so if you don't have the means to buy one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, you can resort to using your regular PC webcam instead.

To make picking the right camera for your brand-new Ninty handheld easier, I've tested as many USB-C compatible options as I could and whittled them down to my top picks so you can GameChat with your friends in no time. As the console has only just launched, bear with me as I continue to test and add more to this list.

Curated by Curated by Rosalie Newcombe Hardware Editor - Hardware Nintendo hardware has been my bread and butter ever since I could stand on two legs (and I have the photo to prove it) and the Nintendo Switch has been long since attached to my hip since I first got my own. In the time I've been using it, I've collected a mass of accessories, everything from Nintendo-branded microSD cards to Pro controllers, which have pushed the Switch to be one of my favorite pieces of Ninty hardware out there. Picking the right Switch 2 camera, just like choosing the right Switch 2 accessory generally, can be a fine art, especially if you have a tight budget to stick to. So I'm using my all my years worth of Nintendo gaming and tech reviewing to ensure you get the right camera for your new Nintendo handheld setup.

The best official Nintendo Switch 2 camera

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

1. Nintendo Switch 2 Camera Best official Switch 2 camera Specifications Resolution: 1080p Connectivity: USB-C Handheld mode compatible?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Staples View at Target Preorder at GameStop

The Nintendo Switch 2 is brand-spanking-new, so there isn't a huge batch of official cameras to choose from. That being said, out of the cameras available on the market right now, the aptly named 'Nintendo Switch 2 Camera' is what I'd recommend if you care most about specs and want to get the best picture, while still sticking with a first-party accessory.

Buy it if ✅ You prioritize specs over design: What the official Switch 2 Camera lacks in design, it makes up for in specs, sporting a 1080p resolution compared to the 480p resolution of the flashy Hori Piranha Plant alternative.

Don't buy it if ❌ You only play in handheld mode: This official camera is compatible in handheld mode, but it still requires a stable surface to sit on, making it better suited to those who prefer to keep their Switch 2 docked.

For one, the official camera, which we first got a glimpse of in the Switch 2-centered Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025, has a 1080p resolution, which is what you want if you don't want to come across as a blurry mess to your friends over GameChat. Sure, how well lit up your gaming environment is will also greatly affect your visual clarity, but the higher the resolution, the better you're going to look on-screen - the most important factor of any camera.

For now, the Nintendo Switch 2 camera is also the only first-party accessory of its kind to offer up that 1080p resolution, with both of Hori's officially licensed alternatives only reaching resolutions of 480p, respectively. It can also be used in handheld mode, which is great news for those of you who plan to spend ample time playing your Switch 2 on the go, but you'll still need to have a spare flat surface at your disposal.

The best budget Nintendo Switch 2 camera

(Image credit: Hori)

2. Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 Best budget Switch 2 Camera Specifications Resolution: 480p Connectivity: USB-C Handheld mode compatible?: Yes

The Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 has the same $59.99 MSRP as the official Switch 2 camera, however, deals on the lead up to launch day have already seen it be marked down considerably less than its almost $60 price range in the US. In the UK, it's a much more budget-friendly option compared to the other cameras on the market, as it has a more than affordable £29.99 MSRP, which sets it more firmly apart from the rest.

Buy it if ✅ You're a handheld mode player: The Hori USB Camera for the Switch 2 can be attached to the hook, or it can be taken out of its compact base and connected directly to the top of the handheld for handheld mode fans.

Don't buy it if ❌ The design is underwhelming: This Hori camera may be compact, but it's all-black colorway and simple design aren't anywhere near as flashy as Hori's Piranha Plant Switch 2 alternative.

For that low price, you may not be getting the highest specs out there. However, this 480p accessory is ideal for handheld gaming fans as it attaches via the top USB-C port of your Switch 2, making it one of the most portable cameras on this list. There are actually three ways you can use this camera, ranging from handheld mode, using the attached mount to hook onto your TV, or hooked up to your Switch 2 dock while it remains sitting in its sleek and sturdy camera base.

Similary to the best webcams, for its $59.99 / £29.99 MSRP, this Hori camera also comes with a built-in sliding lens for privacy, and it has an adjustable neck so you can get the best viewing angle in GameChat or while playing the soon-to-be-released Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 camera design

(Image credit: HORI/Nintendo)

3. Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 Best designed Switch 2 Camera Specifications Resolution: 480p Connectivity: USB-C Handheld mode compatible?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Target Check Amazon

It's hard not to see why the Hori Piranha Plant Switch 2 Camera had everyone talking when images of it first appeared online. Instead of dishing out another plain, all-black camera, Hori took it upon themselves to take the iconic Super Mario series baddie, the Piranha Plant, and transform it into one of the best-looking Switch 2 accessories to date.

Buy it if ✅ You're mad for the Super Mario series: Not all Nintendo fans are big Super Mario fans believe it or not, but if you've already got a Mario merch collection brewing, this official Piranha Plant camera would fit right in.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want the best video quality possible: While it looks the part, the Hori Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera only has a resolution of 480p, so if care about specs, this isn't the camera for you.

The base of this officially licensed camera is represented by a Mario warp pipe, which also acts like a stand. The main bulk of the camera, the Piranha Plant head, can be placed within the pipe base when connected up to the new Switch 2 dock. Alternatively, you can actually take the ferociously designed camera out of its base and place it within the USB-C port on top of the handheld to be used in handheld mode - ideal for those who are more privy to gaming on the go.

While this Hori camera only has a resolution of 480p, and so doesn't quite offer the best visual quality out of all the official Switch 2 cameras to date, it does add extra levels of ingenuity and design that make it perfect for Super Mario fans. Instead of a typical privacy screen, the camera's mouth can be closed when you aren't using GameChat, and the stem can be adjusted so you can get that perfect viewpoint - this is truly one for the Mario fans.

How to choose the best Nintendo Switch 2 camera

Choosing the right Nintendo Switch 2 camera isn't that dissimilar to choosing the best webcam for your gaming PC. To begin, you need to consider your budget, as not everyone has the means to fork out a ton of cash, especially after the already pricey investment that is the Nintendo Switch 2.



If you're sticking to the officially licensed options, the official Switch 2 camera has an MSRP of $54.99 / £49.99, whereas the HORI Piranha Plant Camera has an MSRP of $39.99 / £34.99. Hori also has another option, with the simply named USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 for $59.99 / £29.99.



Ideally, even if your budget is limited, you'll still want to gravitate towards the camera that's at least 1080p, to ensure you have the best image quality possible. For now, only the official Switch 2 camera is 1080p, with both HORI's options being 480p. In the UK, the HORI Switch 2 cameras are more affordable, and where they lack in the specs department, they make it up with their flashy designs and handheld mode compatibility.



Alternatively, you could save even more cash by reusing an existing USB-C webcam you have lying around. Currently, we're putting our existing cameras through their paces to see what existing webcams, from brands like Razer and Elgato, are compatible with the Switch 2.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 camera FAQ

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

Which USB-C cameras are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2? On the way up to launch, Nintendo stated that you may be able to use a USB-C camera accessory you already own", but that some might not work as intended. There are loads upon loads of USB-C webcams out there, and all of them sport various USB-C cable requirements, resolutions, codecs, and more. It's a pretty broad claim to say that any old webcam will work, which is why we're going to test out as many of the best webcams as possible.



If you have a spare USB-C camera lying around, you can test it with your Switch by navigating to the system settings menu and testing it through the Test USB Camera feature. With the Switch 2 newly released, we're hard at work putting all of our existing USB-C cameras to the test to see what's actually compatible with the handheld.

What Nintendo Switch 2 games are compatible with a Switch 2 camera? So far, the only game to make use of the brand-new Switch 2 camera features is Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV. However, you can also use any compatible camera to chat to and play games with your friends through the new GameChat feature.

If you want to complete your new Switch 2 setup, adding one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, from one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards, to the best Nintendo Switch controllers into the mix can unleash the full potential of your brand-new handheld.