This 1TB PNY microSD Express Card has solved my Switch 2 storage woes for the better

The day the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed onto us those nine months ago, I was pretty annoyed at the 256GB onboard storage. Switch games by that point weren't notoriously storage-demanding, and this was still a marginally bigger sum than the 64GB of the Switch OLED, but I expected more from the next-gen handheld.

At least brands like PNY have been churning out the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards to provide that missing storage in its wake. While Nintendo does have officially licensed Switch 2 SD cards of its own to help, these only bring an extra 256GB to the table. Meanwhile, PNY's latest Switch 2 card has a whopping 1TB worth of additional space, and I've been testing it over the past week. In that time I've barely managed to fill up the card, and its huge capacity has helped make me forget about the handheld's annoying storage drawbacks.