I just stumbled upon an official Hori Princess Rosalina Switch 2 case, and I'm having a moment

While perusing the best Switch 2 cases Hori has to offer at Best Buy, I discovered something that sent me into fandom overdrive - an official Princess Rosalina Switch 2 case. Ever since I first noticed its cosmic presence, I've searched high and low for any other tidbits about the case, but I couldn't find even a spec of space dust of info.

I can surmise from the product page that it appears to be the brand's Vault Case design, but with a reskin of my favorite Super Mario Princess in all her stellar glory. With the April 1 Super Mario Galaxy Movie release day getting closer and closer, a brand new slew of Rosalina-themed accessories feels like a given. Yet I'm still in a state of shock over the idea that I might be able to finally rock my favorite girl on a case.