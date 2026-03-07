These Super Mario Nendoroid figures deserve a comeback, but I'll settle for the SH Figuarts re-release

My Super Mario toy collection beganway back in the early 90s with an official plastic Mario toothbrush holder. He was a little off model and had a grin that would haunt most children's dreams today, but I loved him all the same.

These days, it's a lot easier to find higher-quality versions of my favorite mustachioed plumber. There's no shortage of representation of the Mushroom Kingdom's many residents, but Good Smile Company's Mario and Luigi figures remain the best Mario merch I've ever come across. They're also a bit off-model, but that's the point, as Nendoroids are part of an anime figure line featuring cute, chibi depictions of iconic characters. These are the cutest versions you'll find of Mario and Luigi in plastic form, but actually finding them in stock is Kaizo Mario-levels of challenging.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I'm being a bit cheeky, hoping to see a return of the Super Mario and Luigi Nendoroid figures. They've actually had plenty of comebacks, over 4 reprints to be exact. Yet, every time Good Smile Company re-releases them across US and UK retailers, the stock goes faster than Koopa the Quick. I wish they'd stay around long enough to be accessible to a wider range of Nintendo fans, especially for those who aren't fans of the quality of the toys on offer today.

It's not surprising that people snap up the figures pretty fast. They are sickeningly cute, with Mario and Luigi each having overly large chibi-sized heads and tiny bodies. Their biggest selling point, like all Nendoroid figures, is that you can swap around their faces and limbs to create different displays and poses. Much like the Legend of Zelda Wind Waker Link Nendoroid, they also come with a range of accessories which differ depending on which brother you happen to have.

Luigi is my favorite of the two, as he comes with an iconic green warp pipe, a teeny tiny Goomba, a Bullet Bill, and different cloud shapes. He's also packaged with a small green base so you can create a tiny Super Mario stage and have little puffs of clouds trailing behind him as if he's running and about to warp to another level. The best thing about him is that his accessories are compatible with Mario's, too.

Mario comes packaged with some blocks, a coin, a Boo ghost, and a Power-Up mushroom, to name a few. When bought with Luigi, you can combine the wealth of accessories to create the ultimate Super Mario display. All they're missing is a Nendoroid figure of Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, or Bowser, which I've been dreaming of since I first got my hands on these adorable collectibles.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Good Smile Company has yet to add any more characters to the Super Mario Nendoroid lineup, so my dreams of owning a chibi Peach are squashed. However, Bandai's alternative SH Figuarts figure line does cater to my want for a wider range of Mushroom Kingdom representation. The SH Figuarts are similar to Good Smile's Figma range, featuring more accurately scaled representations of the characters, which keep their articulation and wealth of accessory benefits.



They aren't new, but unlike the Nendoroids, their re-prints are available to pre-order starting from $42.99 at Best Buy, so stock is plentiful. Better yet, you can get Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Bowser, and Mario can actually ride Yoshi just like in the games. Without that 'chibi' design, the figures are much less cute to look at, but they're an ideal alternative for older Super Mario fans after higher-quality figures than the abundance of toys aimed at younger age ranges.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm still holding out hope that we'll one day see Peach, Yoshi, and maybe even Princess Rosalina get some Nendoroid representation, along with more Mario and Luigi re-releases. Yet, I can make do with Bandai's SH Figuarts figures making a return if it means we can see more high end collectibles for older fans on the shelves.