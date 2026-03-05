More Kirby Air Riders amiibo are incoming, and I'm still trying to budget for the first ones

Nintendo announced on its Nintendo Today app, and later across its social media channels, that it's adding two new amiibo figures to its Kirby Air Riders line. Like the previous collectibles, these Switch 2 accessories include both a cute character from the game and a vehicle for them to sit in, but this time it's Sword Kirby and Dragoon, and Noir Dedede and Hydra that have got the NFC-toy treatment.

These new 2026 amiibo are single-handedly the most intricate from the set so far, featuring incredible details from the engine fuel colors blasting out from Kirby's iconic Air Ride Machine, to the tattered cloak and swarm of spikes found on the creepy Noir Dedede. Just like previous figures, they can sit in each other's vehicles too, yet as cool as they look, Nintendo hasn't revealed when or where we can grab them.

Two new #KirbyAirRiders #amiibo are on the way, too!➡️ Noir Dedede & Hydra➡️ Sword Kirby & Dragoon pic.twitter.com/4KXvEWD9JPMarch 5, 2026

It usually takes a moment after any major amiibo announcement for any relevant release date and pricing info to drop. That being said, judging by the average $49.99 (Best Buy) cost of the previous Kirby Air Rider figures, it's likely that these newest additions won't come cheap.