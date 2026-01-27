"Sakurai got us": Nintendo fans praise Smash Bros. creator for delivering a final Kirby Air Riders patch that could have easily been DLC

After the possibility of one final update was raised, Kirby Air Riders has received a massive new patch that adds some huge features to the game.

Late last year, Masahiro Sakurai announced that the Kirby Air Riders team would soon disband and that version 1.2.0 could be the game's final iteration. However, he did say, "I think we might be able to tweak it one more time," and as foretold, Kirby Air Riders received its version 1.3.0 update. Sakurai also asked that players "please enjoy the balance of the game as a definitive version," after this hypothetical patch, and thankfully, it looks like it will be a patch that people can enjoy.

In an update posted to the Nintendo website, the details of Kirby Air Riders version 1.3.0 were fleshed out. Most notably, a brand-new game mode, Grand Prix for Air Rider, was added, but in perhaps the most confusing Nintendo move of 2026, it's only available via the game's online Paddock lobbies. You can play these with CPU, but the lack of availability offline is frankly bizarre. Another great change is that two players can now join online games from the same Switch 2, meaning you can do online City Trial with splitscreen.