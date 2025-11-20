Masahiro Sakurai maybe gave Kirby Air Riders players too much power as there already multiple scantily clad versions of Chef Kawasaki flooding the vehicle market

The GameCube one is pretty cool though

Kirby rides a pointy machine in Kirby Air Riders
It took the Kirby Air Riders community a few hours to flood the game's machine market with designs ranging from genuinely incredible to bizarre, and of course there's a sexy version of one of Kirby's most iconic friends.

Kirby Air Riders is part of the Kirby series, y'know the one that is cute and wholesome and nice and definitely would not inspire any form of degeneracy at all amongst the player base? Well, since that is the case, Masahiro Sakurai's latest game allows players to express their creativity, as the Bandai Namco-developed Kirby Air Riders allows you to create custom vehicles to share online in a Forza-esque marketplace. And, oh wait, never mind, there are already multiple sexy versions of Chef Kawasaki on there.