Masahiro Sakurai maybe gave Kirby Air Riders players too much power as there already multiple scantily clad versions of Chef Kawasaki flooding the vehicle market

It took the Kirby Air Riders community a few hours to flood the game's machine market with designs ranging from genuinely incredible to bizarre, and of course there's a sexy version of one of Kirby's most iconic friends.

Kirby Air Riders is part of the Kirby series, y'know the one that is cute and wholesome and nice and definitely would not inspire any form of degeneracy at all amongst the player base? Well, since that is the case, Masahiro Sakurai's latest game allows players to express their creativity, as the Bandai Namco-developed Kirby Air Riders allows you to create custom vehicles to share online in a Forza-esque marketplace. And, oh wait, never mind, there are already multiple sexy versions of Chef Kawasaki on there.

As the game launched in Japan at midnight JST, it didn't take long for players to start bringing their creations to the world and begin showing them off on Twitter. These have included some genuinely cool designs like Kyogre from Pokemon recreated as a glider , Domo-Kun, Starmie, and the Bepis (not a typo) logo , and the washing machine-esque Wagon Star turned into a GameCube in tribute to the original game's platform.