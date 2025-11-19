Super Smash Bros. and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai says "it's best to just play games, instead of looking at who made them," so please don't perceive him
Despite his fame he wishes to live an "unassuming life"
In a rare interview following the release of a manga based on his work and life, Masahiro Sakurai explains how he wants the focus to be on his games rather than him personally. Despite previously launching a popular YouTube channel, the Kirby and Super Smash Bros. creator says, "I try my best to communicate my work to others, but I refrain from trying to promote myself."
In an interview with Game*Spark that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Sakurai says he was surprised that someone wanted to create a manga based on his life. "I think I've always wanted to live an unassuming life," Sakurai says. "Even with [being contacted about creating the manga], I'm sure my response was something like 'really?'"