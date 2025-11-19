Super Smash Bros. and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai says "it's best to just play games, instead of looking at who made them," so please don't perceive him

In a rare interview following the release of a manga based on his work and life, Masahiro Sakurai explains how he wants the focus to be on his games rather than him personally. Despite previously launching a popular YouTube channel, the Kirby and Super Smash Bros. creator says, "I try my best to communicate my work to others, but I refrain from trying to promote myself."

In an interview with Game*Spark that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Sakurai says he was surprised that someone wanted to create a manga based on his life. "I think I've always wanted to live an unassuming life," Sakurai says. "Even with [being contacted about creating the manga], I'm sure my response was something like 'really?'"