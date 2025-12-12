Kirby Air Riders team will disband after one final patch, says director Masahiro Sakurai, and you're on your own after that: "Please enjoy the balance of the game as a definitive version"

The great Masahiro Sakurai has foretold it, and so it shall be: the Kirby Air Riders development team is disbanding after, maybe, one final patch.

Sakurai, the Nintendo legend who created Kirby and Super Smash Bros., explains his plan for Kirby Air Riders on Twitter, in a post translated by Automaton. He makes it clear that Kirby Air Riders' newly released Ver. 1.2.0 update will be one of its last before the dreamy racing game's developers move on.

Now that Kirby Air Riders is out, everyone is making the same joke about Nintendo immediately asking Masahiro Sakurai to work on Super Smash Bros 6: "Alright. We let you make Air Riders. You know what comes next…"

