"I've thrown everything I have into this game from the start": After giving Smash Bros. Ultimate fans almost 3 years of DLC, Masahiro Sakurai says "everything is here" already in Kirby Air Riders
Don't expect another sequel, either
After Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai spoiled fighting game fans with almost three full years of DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he's making sure that Kirby Air Riders players know right now that what they buy on launch day will be all the content they're getting. "I've thrown everything I have into this game from the start."
Today, Sakurai hosted another dedicated Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct, with an entire hour of new details and footage shown for the upcoming Switch 2 racing game. Right at the very end of the presentation (before revealing the upcoming beta weekends), Sakurai makes a few things clear – there's no DLC planned, and don't expect any further Kirby Air Ride sequels, either.
"Just so you know: we're not planning any DLC. Everything is here," he begins. "Also, I'm not planning on making this an ongoing series. I've thrown everything I have into this game from the start. So I hope you don't miss this opportunity."
Whether Sakurai eventually changes his mind is another matter, although I wouldn't expect him to if he's being so upfront about the situation now. It makes sense for him to clarify given all the DLC that Smash Ultimate got, as well as Smash 4 before it – it'd be easy for fans to go in with an expectation of more to come post-launch.
We now know that Kirby Air Riders will feature 18 tracks to race on – all nine OG courses from its GameCube predecessor are returning, and there'll be nine new ones, too. So, there's definitely more content than in the original.
