Now that Kirby Air Riders is out, everyone is making the same joke about Nintendo immediately asking Masahiro Sakurai to work on Super Smash Bros 6: "Alright. We let you make Air Riders. You know what comes next…"
Kid Icarus Uprising 2, obviously
Since Kirby Air Riders was one of the first games Nintendo announced for the Switch 2 way back in April, there was a prevailing theory among Nintendo fans: that this was Nintendo letting Sakurai make a "one for you" passion project before evoking a "one for us" and sending him back to make a new Super Smash Bros. game. After all, from Smash 4 starting development in 2012 to the Ultimate's Sora DLC releasing in 2021, he worked on Smash basically non-stop. And now that Air Riders is out, the Smash memes haven't stopped flowing.
Sakurai when he checks his emails and sees an email titled "Smash Bros 6" https://t.co/mV6a5bwfrp pic.twitter.com/Jwdgsp9MFwNovember 19, 2025
Not even an hour after Kirby Air Riders released in Japan, Twitter user TheNCSmaster kicked off the memes with the classic Akakichi no Eleven hand-on-shoulder meme saying, "Nintendo bout to go to Sakurai like: 'Alright. We let you make Air Riders. You know what comes next…'"