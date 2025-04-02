Forget Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders returns after 20 years, with Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai back at the helm

News
By published

We knew he was up to something

kirby riding a star-shaped glider
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has given us not one, but two new racing games to look forward to for the console. As well as Mario Kart World, we're also getting Kirby Air Riders, and it's directed by none other than Smash Bros. head Masahiro Sakurai.

Aside from the fact that this is a sequel to cult GameCube classic Kirby Air Ride, which Sakurai also directed, the initial reveal trailer doesn't reveal much. We do see Kirby riding around on a rocket-powered warp star, and a few differently colored variants of the intergalactic cutie also appear in the race, including one riding on a single-wheeled motorcycle and another on a boxy plane.

Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube
Watch On

Kirby Air Riders is due to launch sometime in 2025 on Switch 2. Sakurai recently tweeted about all his posts being hyper-analyzed, but it seems we were right to suspect he had a little something extra for this presentation. We'll still have to wait a bit longer for additional information on what this sequel will entail, however.

Kirby Air Ride originally hit GameCube back in 2003, and met mixed reviews from critics due to the general simplicity of its racing gameplay. You automatically move forward, and your only controls are the analog stick for steering and the A button for braking. Despite - or perhaps because of - that simplicity, the game still found its share of fans, and offered them a ton of unlockable secrets and extra modes. Here's hoping the sequel can keep up that charm.

Keep an eye out for all the upcoming Switch 2 games.

See more Platform News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo wants the Switch 2 to "stand the test of time," which is something that the original Switch hasn't really managed
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"

David Corenswet as Superman

DC originally asked James Gunn to direct Superman 7 years ago, but he didn't know if he could: "It seems hard"
See more latest
Most Popular
David Corenswet as Superman
DC originally asked James Gunn to direct Superman 7 years ago, but he didn't know if he could: "It seems hard"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo wants the Switch 2 to "stand the test of time," which is something that the original Switch hasn't really managed
The Rose of Versailles
50 years after the beloved manga was released, Netflix announces a brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles with a stunning and nostalgic trailer
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct
Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally launch in 2025, and the long-awaited Metroidvania is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza launches on Switch 2 this July as just the second 3D platformer in the character's 44-year history
Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"