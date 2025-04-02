Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: Latest rumors and predictions as we countdown to the showcase

Refresh

I certainly am, Doug. I certainly am.

To bring the vibe back on side, here's the Nintendo of America president asking the big questions. Are you ready?! pic.twitter.com/MbzSPo6iEmApril 2, 2025

(Image credit: Nintendo) Whatever comes with the Switch 2, it could end up being a bittersweet era for Nintendo. A pair of former marketing leads say that "everything is about to change" as 40-year veterans like Shigeru Miyamoto will likely near the end of their tenure. "It may not mean that the games are going to be bad, it's just going to feel different," Kit Ellis says on the Kit & Krysta podcast. Indeed, alongside the likes of Miyamoto, you've got Metroid veteran Yoshio Sakamoto and Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma above the age of 60, and they are not the only ones. There will be fresh blood waiting in the wings, though the idea of such storied developers calling time is suitably sad. Not to bring the tone down or anything.

As per our Switch 2 predictions, Josh reckons it's time for a new 3D Mario game. It has been seven years since Super Mario Odyssey, to be fair, so I reckon he's right. You'd also expect something that shows off the console's gimmick, like we got with Wii Sports, Nintendo Land, and 1-2-Switch.

Anyway, despite our excitement for new buttons and mouse-like Joy-Cons, we do expect to see some games today. Mario Kart feels like a given, but there's likely to be much more. Nintendo recently announced that we're getting 7 hours of Switch 2 gameplay this week through Treehouse streams. Assuming it's not one big Mario Kart tournament, what would you like to see?

If you thought we were done talking about random Switch 2 console features, you'd be wrong. Another early detail from an FCC filing seemingly points to the Switch 2 Pro Controller adding a headphone jack. How big of a deal is that? Well, enough for staff writer Dustin to "forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox." Maybe. It's hopefully a day of healing here at GR+ towers.

(Image credit: Nintendo) That's not the only question we're asking going into the Direct, naturally. There be rumors afoot that the Switch 2 Joy-Con can be used as some sort of mouse. That'd be wild if true, but also, truthfully, not unlike Nintendo at all.

One of the big talking points going into this showcase is the mysterious new 'C' button. We've been left to wonder what it might do, with some thinking it could stand for 'community' or 'connection.' Nintendo is clearly aware of the clamor, posting a tease on their newly released app just the other day. Thanks, Ninty. Thankfully, all of our questions will soon be answered. I hope?

One person you should not ask about the Switch 2 Direct is Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai. The fan-favorite developer says he really doesn't know what will be revealed, though he doubts you'll believe him anyway. He's also surprised the whole broadcast is an hour long, though we would point out that the OG Switch Direct that revealed Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and more was the same amount of time.

Why We’re So Optimistic About Third Party Games on Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On Josh's point about third-party games interests me, personally. While Nintendo had to make up some ground with the Switch following the Wii U's less-than-ideal run, former Nintendo marketing leads Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang reckon the Switch 2 could take things to another level. "A lot of these big studios got a lot of experience and positive feedback through putting their game on the Steam Deck and translating it to a piece of hardware that's maybe not as powerful as the high-end PC that, of course, they would envision that everyone would have that experience with," Ellis reasons, "but they saw, 'no wait, there's a lot of people that want to play a version that's maybe a little bit dialed down because they want that extra form factor. "I'm talking about Baldur's Gate 3. I'm talking about Elden Ring. I'm talking about Cyberpunk. The list goes on ... we don't yet know the complete under-the-hood power of the Switch 2, but it's not crazy to say, 'well, if it can run on a Steam Deck it probably can run on a Switch 2, right?'" It's a fair pitch. Nintendo consoles often appeal as they home the games you can't play elsewhere, though playing third-party bangers on the Switch ruled - and the Steam Deck indeed built on that. It feels a little unlike Nintendo to double down on third party, though I suppose that's also an argument to do it.

It would be impossible to predict what Switch 2 announcements we'll get, so we've tried to do just that. From Switch 2 Enhanced games to grander third-party games, we reckon Nintendo is going big by building upon the foundations of the OG Switch. But what do you think?

And because we're extra nice, we're also keeping track of any rumors and news surrounding Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, which many massive retailers are indicating may go live later today.

Also, because we're nice, the YouTube link for the stream itself is included above, so all you have to do is hit play when the time comes. There will likely be a countdown, so don't worry if you're a few minutes late to the stream.

First things first - The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct time. As per the House of Mario, The showcase is due to begin at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, 3pm CEST. This whole thing should last an hour, so make sure you've used stocked up on snacks and used the bathroom.