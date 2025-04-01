The Switch 2 Pro Controller seemingly adds a headphone jack, and that's such a godsend I'm almost willing to forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox
Another early detail arrives from an FCC filing
A new FCC filing suggests that a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will indeed exist, and it'll include something that's been standard on every traditional, non-Nintendo controller since the launch of PS4 and Xbox One back in 2013: a headphone jack. I'm so relieved I'm almost – almost – not mad that it's taken Nintendo over a decade to get here.
This FCC test report, which was made available on March 31 (and helpfully noted by a Famiboards user), describes a "game controller" with both Bluetooth and RFID support. Assuming Nintendo follows the tradition it's set with previous Pro Controllers, this'll be the Switch 2 equivalent.
Among the FCC's test items with the controller were "earphones" - specifically, the Sony MDR-EX255AP in-ear headphones, which are traditional earbuds with a proper 3.5mm headphone jack. Nintendo's been selling Pro Controllers for its consoles since the original Wii, and up until now none of these controllers have offered the 3.5mm headphone jacks that have been standard on similar Xbox and PlayStation gamepads. It seems that's finally about to change.
I was relieved, if not necessarily surprised, to see the Switch 2 console itself stick with a proper headphone jack. But I'd started give up hope that Nintendo would ever offer real headphone support on its Pro Controllers. I plug a very nice set of traditional headphones into my controller every time I sit down to play something on PS5 or Xbox Series X, and I'm so glad I (probably) won't have to jump through any extra hoops to have the same experience on Switch 2.
The Switch 2 Direct is set to offer a whole lot of new info, hopefully including the final details on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
