"If it can run on Steam Deck, it can probably run on Switch 2": Ex Nintendo marketing leads say Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring prove there's a market for big AAA games on Switch 2

Two former Nintendo marketing leads reckon the success of big AAA games like Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck has paved the way for similar successes on the Switch 2.

A recent episode of the Kit & Krysta podcast, hosted by 10-year Nintendo alums Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, recently dropped a new episode all about why they're hopeful for a thriving AAA scene on the Switch 2. The bulk of their argument rests on the massive success of the Switch compared to its predecessor, the wonderful but commercially catastrophic Wii U. However, they also point to the strong sales of massive, technically demanding AAA games on Steam Deck as an indicator of a vibrant market for toned-down versions of those titles on portable platforms.

"A lot of these big studios got a lot of experience and positive feedback through putting their game on the Steam Deck and translating it to a piece of hardware that's maybe not as powerful as the high-end PC that, of course, they would envision that everyone would have that experience with," Ellis reasons, "but they saw, 'no wait, there's a lot of people that want to play a version that's maybe a little bit dialed down because they want that extra form factor.

"I'm talking about Baldur's Gate 3. I'm talking about Elden Ring. I'm talking about Cyberpunk. The list goes on ... we don't yet know the complete under-the-hood power of the Switch 2, but it's not crazy to say, 'well, if it can run on a Steam Deck it probably can run on a Switch 2, right?'"

Why We’re So Optimistic About Third Party Games on Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo has been tight-lipped about the Switch 2's software lineup since the console was formally announced in January, but that's all about to change with the April Switch 2 Direct that's happening this week. Right now, all we know is that there's a new Mario Kart game coming to the Switch successor, but everything else is just rumors and speculation.

