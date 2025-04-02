Mario Kart World: Everything we know about the upcoming Switch 2 game

Following the first reveal of the Switch 2, we were greeted with the sight of what appeared to be Mario Kart 9 (aka Mario Kart World) running on Nintendo's new-gen console. Now, thanks to the recent Nintendo Direct Switch 2 showcase, a new racing outing has been confirmed. Yep, you read right, Mario Kart World is zooming its way towards us as one of the first upcoming Switch 2 games of 2025.

The good news keeps rolling in as well, since, along with confirmation of the racer, we were also gifted with multiple clips of the new game. From a short glimpse of a track, some familiar faces behind the wheel - including some eye-catching Donkey Kong redesigns - there are quite a few details in the teaser that are already sending fans into overdrive. All the hype makes sense since we haven't seen a new Mario Kart game race into the picture since the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe back in 2017, which was actually initially released on the Wii U. That means it's been over 10 years. Still, the Mario racer continues to be one of the best Switch games in terms of active players and sales.

Mario Kart World has a lot to live up to! But before you start racing towards any Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, here's everything that you need to know about the new Switch 2 game. From the Mario Kart 9 release date, gameplay, and details on new tracks and characters, we've got all the grand prix information down below.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mario Kart World release date is June 5, 2025, and it will launch alongside the Switch 2.

This news came as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news that came from the April 2 showcase, where we also found out that it will be a Switch 2 exclusive.

We've known that Mario Kart was coming unofficially since January 16, when the Switch 2 reveal trailer showed off some footage of the upcoming game during its demonstration. While it wasn't fully confirmed for months, fans were quick to point out that this was a new title in the series. So, it's nice to finally have a proper confirmation and release window from Nintendo after months of navigating speculation and rumours.

Is there a Mario Kart World trailer?

Our first look at Mario Kart 9 (aka Mario Kart World) came during the Switch 2 reveal trailer back in January(which you can check out for yourself above). In the teaser, we see a desert track, with drivers zooming past Yoshi's Gas Station.

We also recently got a deeper look at the new Mario Kart during the April Direct, which showed off even more tracks, new modes, and a fancy title - Mario Kart World. Watch the latest trailer for yourself down below!

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Mario Kart World platforms

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World is a Switch 2 exclusive. So that means you won't be able to play it on your old Switch.

One thing is for certain, as well, like with all Mario games, platforms will be strictly Nintendo-owned and operated. So, don't expect to play Mario Kart 9 on your Steam Deck or PS5 anytime soon.

Mario Kart World gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mario Kart World gameplay reveal during the Nintendo 2 Direct gave us our first proper look at the new Mario Kart game in action, and it's set to go in a more open direction that ever before. Instead of the usual track set-up we've seen in previous entries, the races take place in "various regions that span the globe", and will even feature different weather conditions and times of day, which changes up the atmosphere of the race you're speeding your way through.

Not only that, but you won't just be hitting the road either, with the ability to drive almost anywhere. Yes, that means we'll be racing off the track, too, and there's even an option to go for a casual drive with pals. This looks set to pair perfectly with the game's photo mode, which is another new feature that will be introduced in Mario Kart World, with the trailer showing some drivers sidling up together to get in the camera frame for a screenshot.

The gameplay show also officially confirmed there will be 24 racers hitting the track, which is a series first, and there's also a myriad of new items on display that we'll hopefully learn more about very soon. One, for example, appears to be a burger that the characters can consume to transform their outfit, with various different looks on display - from Luigi in a farmer getup to Princess Peach rocking a sunhat, and more casual bomber jacket and jean combo. The more open nature of the track also looks set to present us with new obstacles and ways to traverse across the track, from grinding across rails to classic jumping off points.

Mario Kart World characters and tracks

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In footage that we've seen so far, Mario Kart World will have multiple tracks. We know for certain that there will be a new desert track that seems to be called the Mario Bros. Circuit. In this track, we see there are also 24 placements. This is a series first, as we've only typically seen 12 racers on a track in the series. Exciting times!

In the clip, we don't get a good look at all 24 racers. However, we do see shots of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, Daisy, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and Peach. We're sure that other series mainstays, such as Wario, Waluigi, Boo, and Shy Guy will also get confirmed soon. Along with confirming some characters, we also see that there is a wide range of vehicles already on display. Of course, Rosalina has her iconic blue motorbike, and the wide range of different styles on display in the clip also hints towards customization returning in the game as well.

Here is a list of all the racers that we spotted during the Maio Kart World trailer in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct:

Mario

Luigi

Baby Luigi

Princess Peach

Princess Daisy

Baby Daisy

Yoshi

Birdo

Toad

Toadette

Koopa

Bowser

Baby Bowser

Rosalina

Baby Rosaline

Boo

Moo Moo Meadows cow

Donkey Kong

