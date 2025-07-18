The Legend of Zelda movie is exciting, but I'm still begging for 5 specific video game movies to get adapted next

Step aside, superheroes, because video game movies are the next big trend in Hollywood. They've already proven their worth with massive money-makers such as A Minecraft movie and all the Sonic the Hedgehog outings. And now, with news of The Legend of Zelda movie casting its titular princess, no one can deny that Tinseltown is going all in on the market.

In fact, The Legend of Zelda is just a drop in a large ocean of upcoming video game movies for us to look forward to, with more flicks and shows getting the green light since 2025 kicked off. We have Mortal Kombat 2 releasing in a few months, Street Fighter hitting the big screen next year, and even confirmation of an A24 Elden Ring movie in the works. There's a lot to be excited about, but what truly captivates me is the potential for this video game investment in Hollywood.

There are five specific adaptations that I wholeheartedly believe can become the next best video game movies ever made if they had the chance. So here is my desperate plea to film studios, and a detailed video game movie wishlist of all the titles I hope get the spotlight soon.

Hotline Miami

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

OK, Hotline Miami may sound like an odd choice to put on this list, given how many amazing single-player story games there are out there. But hear me out, think about all the surreal and David Lynchian potential here. If you are unfamiliar with Devolver Digital's top-down action game, Hotline Miami follows a contract killer named Jacket.

The main hook is that he is out to discover who keeps contacting him to take out members of the Russian mafia. But as the violence starts to get more visceral, Jacket's mind starts to buckle. Imagine seeing a neon 1989 Miami, that gets progressively more trippy as Jacket's psyche continues to unravel. The visual possibilities alone are astounding. Personally, I'm imagining something akin to Mandy or Only God Forgives here. The more I picture it, the more I'm desperate for this film to come to life.

L.A. Noire

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The fact that L.A. Noire hasn't been turned into a movie or TV show yet is as mind-boggling as some of the cases that land on detective Cole Phelps' desk. I mean, come on, there is intrigue, car chases, action, and the striking sun-soaked aesthetics of old-timey Hollywood. If that doesn't scream mass appeal or the blueprint for a new best thriller movie, then I don't know what does.

Set in 1947 Los Angeles, L.A. Noire follows detective Phelps as his life gets turned upside down while investigating a morphine distribution ring that also involves some of his former comrades from World War II. The story is already masterfully written and has a ton of captivating side quests that writers can pick from if they want to weave a secondary plotline within the main narrative. I love movies like Chinatown and The Maltese Falcon, and L.A. Noire can easily become another great in the genre.

Pikmin

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Video game movies tend to be targeted towards a younger crowd most of the time, and if that's going to continue being the case, I want to see cute Pikmin in the cinema, goddamit. This is also one of the movies like Mario and Minecraft, where there isn't so much of an all-encompassing story to work from already. That means there is more freedom for writers to play around with narratives and give us something fun and original.

Obviously, though, we have the story of Captain Olimar trying to repair his ship to fall back on, but the possibilities are endless with a Pikmin film. I also think it could give us one of the best animated movies (looks-wise) if it fell into the right studio's hands. The works of Tim Burton already inspire the art style for Pikmin, and now I can't stop imagining what a stop-motion feature could potentially look like.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best games of 2025 and screams of big-budget fantasy movie potential. Taking place in a stunning Belle Époque setting, the story follows an expedition crew on a mission to destroy a being known as the Paintress. Every year, the villain paints a number which causes everyone of that age to disappear. A dark fantasy journey filled with grim stories and fantastical monsters would be amazing for the big screen.

The game's story, centered around a journey, is also the perfect framing for a film, and has the potential to give us a solid script. For years, I've been annoyed that grand epics such as The Witcher have landed on streaming services (as often bloated series), when they could have been this generation's Harry Potter or The Hunger Games. So I'm putting in an early plea to make Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a movie before Netflix sniffs it out.

Mass Effect

(Image credit: EA Games / BioWare)

OK, so Mass Effect being on this list is cheating a bit since we are getting an Amazon Prime show for it in the future. However, as I mentioned in my last entry, I personally think it would have been better to make Mass Effect a movie trilogy, and I still have hope that I'll get what I want since it's what we all deserve. Mass Effect is one of the best game stories, period, as we follow Commander Shepard's efforts to save the universe from a race of giant machines called Reapers.

The world-building is amazing, all the characters are fantastic, but there is a sense of urgency while you play each game in the series. The universe is on a ticking clock, and I'm terrified of the upcoming TV show creating bloated storylines that dilute the premise in order to stretch out into multiple seasons. I'd also love to see big space battles, gun fights, and the Citadel on the big screen. Mass Effect is the most movie-like game I've ever played, and we could be missing out on the next Dune if we choose to leave it behind.

