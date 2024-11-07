After the success of Fallout, Amazon's next big video game TV show is Mass Effect

Amazon MGM Studios is now developing a Mass Effect TV series written and executive produced by the writer of Fast and Furious 9.

The news was reported by Variety, and fortuitously comes on November 7, referred to as N7 Day and observed as a May the 4th-style fandom celebration day. The show is reportedly set to be written and executive produced by Daniel Casey, with additional executive production credits going to Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions, Borderlands and Uncharted producer Ari Arad, and Mass Effect game head Michael Gamble.

No details on the actual content of the series have been revealed so far. The games focus on Commander Shepard, a character whose identity, backstory, and appearance are all determined by the player, as they recruit an ensemble cast of allies and travel the stars to stop an ancient threat from another galaxy. The outcome of the story depends largely on the choices players make along the way, so there's plenty of room for the show to find its own voice.

The announcement of this Mass Effect series comes after the success of the Fallout TV show, which takes place in the world of the games without directly adapting any existing storyline. Amazon's more recent Like a Dragon: Yakuza series adapts existing game stories, but hasn't met with nearly the same acclaim as Fallout. Still, it seems Amazon is keen to keep adapting games for television.

The last Mass Effect game, Andromeda, was released in 2017, and while developer BioWare has announced that Mass Effect 5 is in development, details on the game remain scant and there's no clear indication of when it might be released.

