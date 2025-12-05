GamesRadar+ GOTY: The 25 Best Games of 2025

2025 should have been the year where the maw that is Grand Theft Auto's cultural cachet consumed all. It only took five months for Rockstar to release a little oxygen into the room, the studio pushing GTA 6 into 2026 – a small act of mercy that allowed a very different conversation to shape.

The GR+ team came together to determine our GOTY for 2025. Each member submitted a ballot of their pick of the 10 best games of the year in ranked order. We then took those results to help form the ranked list below.

We've had AAA behemoths clashing with AA trendsetters. The long-awaited emergence of Hollow Knight: Silksong after years spent in shadow. The launch of the Switch 2, powering a new generation of first-party Nintendo games. Xbox Game Studios' acquisition strategy blossomed as PlayStation took steps to reaffirm its market-leading position. Legacy franchise revivals and genre-redefining indie games, and titles which found strength in fostering connection and collaboration.

I have been covering the video game industry for almost two decades in one form or another, and I've long believed that you can learn a lot about the current state of play by examining the games which define any given year. That's certainly true of the best games of 2025 which, when taken together, tell a pretty compelling story about where interactive entertainment is today and where it may be heading in the future.

Below you'll find the GamesRadar+ ranking of the 25 best games of the year, culminating in our pick for Game of the Year 2025. And before you go, we would love for you to share what your GOTY 2025 pick is in the comments below. – Josh West

Games of the Year 2025

25. Mario Kart World

Developer: Nintendo EPD | Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

The decade-long reign of Mario Kart 8 finally drew to a close in 2025. Considered to be the pinnacle of kart-racing games, MK8 registered as the most popular title on the Wii U (8.4 million sales) and Nintendo Switch, with the Deluxe release finding its way into 69.5 million homes. So it came as no surprise when Nintendo engineered a sequel to help propel the Switch 2 launch into the stratosphere on day one.

Mario Kart World advances the core foundational design of its predecessor, expanding its scope with an interconnected open world and larger races than ever before. Innovative modes like Knockout Tour demonstrate that Nintendo is still capable of iterating in a genre it conquered long ago, while vibrant visuals and punchy performance ensure that Mario Kart World is undoubtedly an early system showcase. Fun for all ages and designed to thrive in multiplayer scenarios, Mario Kart World is a true delight.

24. Two Point Museum

Developer: Two Point Studios | Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Two Point Studios came into this world with a single purpose: to channel the spirit of Theme Hospital into a new vessel. The success of Two Point Hospital fuelled the creation of Two Point Campus, an entertaining expansion that nonetheless made us question whether the same trick could be pulled indefinitely. If Two Point Museum proves anything, it's that this foundational formula can work for as long as Two Point Studios can locate the appropriate settings.

The simulation is wider and more rewarding here, with Two Point Museum settling into compulsive cycles far faster than its predecessors once the depth of its underlying curation concept reveals itself over time. Establishing a popular exhibit, furnishing it with all manner of oddities and curiosities, feels more like an act of artistic expression than the workings of a demanding role in project management. It's rare to find a business simulation game that feels so full of life.

23. Dying Light: The Beast

Developer: Techland | Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

After completing development of Dying Light 2, Techland faced a fork in the road. It could have followed in the footsteps of other independent studios like CDPR, leveraging measures of success to push for increasingly ambitious, risky horizons. Or it could head into the wilderness, taking time to interrogate why Dying Light attracted over 20 million players while its sequel seemed to only sow division. Techland decided to take the second path, and so Dying Light: The Beast was found.

It's remarkable, really, that an act of creative self-restraint led to such strong results. A shift away from a narrative-Legos approach to storytelling and world-building afforded Techland the space to deliver a far narrower, more confident vision. The sprawling playspace is densely detailed; daytime action freedom personified, the night a ballet of tension; combat, visceral and hard-hitting. The Beast is a careful iteration of the Dying Light concept rather than a grand revolution, and is all the better for it.

